Amid Row With Elon Musk, Venezuela's Maduro Blocks X Access In Country For 10 Days

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has banned social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, for 10 days, accusing Musk of “inciting hate, civil war, and death”. In a televised speech on state television, Maduro announced the ban, saying: "X, get out of Venezuela for 10 days!"
Maduro said he signed a resolution presented by regulator Conatel which "has decided to take social network X, formerly known as Twitter, out of circulation for 10 days".
He wrote on X: “In our country there is a Constitution, Law, Institutions and State. 10 days to present your documents. Let the plans on social networks to spread violence, hatred and attack Venezuela from abroad end. The Venezuelan people deserve respect."
Maduro was declared the winner of the July 28 election with 51% of the vote, but opponents allege fraud and have taken to social media to protest. The electoral authority has yet to produce the voting tallies.
The declaration of results sparked widespread accusations of fraud and protests which were promoted across social media.
The ban is the latest escalation in a personal feud between Maduro and Musk. Both have frequently traded barbs over X, with the platform's owner comparing the Venezuelan president to a donkey, while Maduro has blamed Musk for being a driving force behind protests and dissent following the election.
They have also offered and accepted challenges to fight each other in comments on X and via Venezuelan state television.
“Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk. You want to fight? Let’s have it, Elon Musk. I’m ready… I am not afraid of you. Let’s go at it, wherever you want… Just say where,” Maduro replied to Musk’s social media posts earlier.
“He wants to come here with his guns and an army to invade Venezuela. Elon Musk, good thing you showed your face because we knew you were behind it all! With your money and your satellites,” the president said.
The temporary ban on X represents another swipe at Big Tech, after Maduro this week urged supporters to abandon Meta-owned WhatsApp in favour of Telegram or WeChat. Maduro claimed WhatsApp was being used to threaten the families of soldiers and police officers.