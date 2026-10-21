UK Approves Jackdaw Gas Project Despite Climate Pledges, Rosebank Awaits Nod

The UK government has approved Jackdaw, arguing domestic gas production will strengthen energy security despite climate concerns.
The project could raise UK gas production by around 6% at peak output, but will not guarantee lower energy bills.
Rosebank remains undecided, putting Labour's climate commitments under scrutiny as it weighs further North Sea development.
The UK government has approved production at the Jackdaw natural gas field in the North Sea, arguing that the project will strengthen domestic energy supplies as Britain transitions to renewable energy and nuclear power. The decision has renewed debate over whether expanding fossil fuel production is compatible with the country's climate commitments.
The approval, announced on Wednesday, October 21, follows a fresh environmental assessment after a court ruled that the field's original approval could not stand. The government expects Jackdaw to begin supplying gas to British homes and businesses by the end of October 2026.
The Associated Press (AP) reported that the government expects Jackdaw to reduce Britain's reliance on imported energy amid conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. However, ministers acknowledge that the project will neither eliminate the UK's need for imported gas nor lower prices, which are influenced by international markets.
The decision also leaves the government facing questions about its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 while allowing new production from an existing fossil fuel field.
Why Has the UK Approved the Jackdaw Gas Field?
Jackdaw is a natural gas field located in the North Sea, east of Aberdeen. The project is operated by Adura, a joint venture between UK-based energy company Shell and Norway's Equinor.
The field was originally approved in 2022 under the previous Conservative-led government. However, on January 30, 2025, the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that the original approvals for Jackdaw and Rosebank were unlawful because the environmental assessments had not accounted for emissions generated when the extracted oil and gas were burned.
On October 21, 2026, the Energy Secretary agreed that the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the regulator responsible for granting production consent, could authorise the field to begin production. The NSTA subsequently granted that consent, allowing the project to proceed.
The government has described Jackdaw's contribution to energy security as “small but meaningful”. It estimates that the field will increase domestic gas production by around 6% at peak output. The AP report puts its contribution at about 5% of UK gas production over the project's 11-year lifespan; the figures refer to different measures and should not be treated as interchangeable.
Supporters argue that Britain will continue to need gas to heat homes and power industry during the transition to cleaner energy sources. They say domestic production can help reduce exposure to disruptions in international markets, particularly when geopolitical conflicts threaten energy supplies.
Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the approval would help meet domestic demand during the winter while supporting the country's transition to renewable energy and nuclear power.
“This decision will support the country’s energy security with homegrown gas this winter and help minimize the U.K.’s use of imported higher emission fuels as we continue our transition to renewables and nuclear,” Fahnbulleh said in a statement.
The government has reiterated its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and not issuing new licences to explore new oil and gas fields. Jackdaw, however, already held a licence, and the latest decision concerns permission to begin production.
The project has attracted international political attention, with US President Donald Trump among those pressing Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government to approve Jackdaw and Rosebank, a separate proposed development west of the Shetland Islands.
The two projects have become a focus of Britain's wider debate over energy security, the future of North Sea production and the pace of the transition away from fossil fuels.
Why Are Environmental Groups Opposing the Project?
Environmental organisations and some members of the ruling Labour Party argue that approving new fossil fuel production risks undermining Britain's climate commitments. They say the emissions generated when oil and gas are burned must be considered alongside those produced during extraction and processing.
The legal dispute over Jackdaw and Rosebank centred on this issue. In 2024, the UK Supreme Court's ruling in the separate Finch case established the need to account for emissions from the eventual use of extracted fossil fuels in environmental impact assessments.
In January 2025, the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that the original approvals for Jackdaw and Rosebank could not stand because the assessments had failed to consider those downstream emissions. The ruling did not permanently prohibit the projects; it meant that fresh decisions had to follow the required environmental assessment process.
Following a further review, the government approved production at Jackdaw. Rosebank, which is expected to produce mainly crude oil, remains under consideration. Its development timeline gives the government more time to make a decision, with production not expected to begin until next year.
According to the Associated Press, environmental campaigners argue that the projects would generate additional carbon emissions while delivering limited benefits to the public. They also question whether the extra production would meaningfully improve affordability or create substantial economic gains.
“The truth is that this decision will only support a tiny number of jobs, do nothing to lower prices, barely move the needle on growth, and undermine the U.K.’s climate leadership,” said Kate Norgrove, chief impact officer of the nonprofit WWF-UK.
Adura chief executive Neil McCulloch described the Jackdaw decision as urgent because the project was ready to begin production this winter. Speaking to the BBC about Rosebank, he said: “We anticipate that the decision will be made positively, and we continue with development of the field.”
The debate over Jackdaw and Rosebank extends beyond the individual projects to Britain's wider energy policy. The government must weigh the need to maintain reliable supplies in the short term against its commitment to reduce emissions over the coming decades.
The decision on Rosebank will offer a further indication of how the government intends to balance those priorities. For now, Jackdaw's approval demonstrates that the transition away from fossil fuels will continue alongside decisions to maintain some domestic oil and gas production.