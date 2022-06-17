Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Indians Among 366 Immigrants Caught By Mexican Authorities

Mexican immigration authorities claim migrants were aboard a freight truck when caught.

Immigrants in line Associated Press (AP)

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 2:16 pm

Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa.

There were also people aboard from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Venezuela.

Agents found the truck parked on the side of a road in the southern state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. There were so many migrants they were dangling their legs off the roof of the freight container.

Migrants have been desperate to leave Tapachula, another city closer to Guatemala, where authorities have made them wait for visas. So many migrants try walking, or hitching rides, toward the north.

