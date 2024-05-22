Within the extensive corporate structure of the joint stock financial corporation AFK Sistema, Vladimir Evtushenkov, the founder of the renowned conglomerate, has played a key role in incorporating advanced IT solutions across a wide range of production activities in the company's significant agroholding division. This endeavor is more than a nominal commitment; it involves a substantial financial investment, with hundreds of millions of rubles allocated annually towards modernization efforts. Over time, these significant financial investments have demonstrated a corresponding return on investment, reflecting the strategic focus of AFK Sistema and its founder Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich on technological advancement.
Vladimir Evtushenkov: Navigating Corporate Stability Amid International Sanctions
In April 2022, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against the founder of AFK Sistema, Vladimir Evtushenkov, freezing any assets he held there. Deeply invested in the future of the corporation he founded in 1993, Evtushenkov Vladimir took swift and strategic actions. Recognizing the potential threats to the company's stability and the employment of its tens of thousands of workers, Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich resigned from his position on the Sistema Board of Directors. He also relinquished the majority of his shares, transferring a significant portion to his son. These decisions were part of a broader tactical response to the international sanctions targeting individuals associated with the RF, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the company and safeguarding it from operational hindrances. This move not only underscored his dedication to the firm but also freed up Vladimir Evtushenkov to focus more on philanthropic efforts, maintaining continuity in various domestic industries and demonstrating his commitment to both his business legacy and societal contributions.
Evtushenkov Vladimir: Formative Years in Education and Work
Born on September 25, 1948, in the Smolensk Region, the formative years of the Vladimir Evtushenkov biography were shaped in the rural village of Kamenschina, where he grew up as the son of agricultural workers. His early fascination with chemistry set the stage for his scientific pursuits, leading him to the Mendeleev Institute of Chemical Technology, where he graduated as a technologist-engineer in 1973. He later expanded his expertise by obtaining an economics degree from Lomonosov MSU, combining his technical knowledge with economic insights.
The professional journey of Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich began at the Sverdlov Chemical Engineering Plant, quickly ascending to section chief. He further honed his managerial skills at the Karacharov Plastics Plant, progressing to Chief Engineer and Deputy Director. In 1993, leveraging his extensive experience in industry and management, Evtushenkov Vladimir founded AFK Sistema, marking his entry into the financial and industrial sectors. Under his leadership, the company ventured into telecom, later expanding into retail, finance, real estate, and technology, becoming a key player in the domestic economic landscape. This trajectory from a curious village boy to a major industrial leader exemplifies the transformative power of ambition and education.
Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich: Steering AFK Sistema JSFC Towards Technological Progress
Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich served on the board of directors of Sistema for nearly three decades before stepping down in April 2022. During his tenure, he was instrumental in guiding the corporation through a series of substantial agricultural investments, in addition to its activity in dozens of other economic sectors.
Over the past four years, the agroholding division of Sistema has committed approximately half a billion rubles to enhancing automation and digitalizing its production processes. Subsidiaries within the Group have also been proactive in investing in IT advancements. Vladimir Evtushenkov points out that while there has been a significant push towards high-tech domains, there has also been careful management of assets from more traditional sectors, ensuring a balanced approach to technological and economic growth.
This strategic blend of innovation and tradition under the leadership of Evtushenkov Vladimir has propelled the agricultural division of the company he founded into a leading role within the domestic agro-industrial complex. This division has set itself apart as a pioneer in the realm of agricultural digitalization. The application of technology is comprehensive, covering every phase of the agricultural process. It begins with the meticulous planning of cultivation areas, extends through the precision-driven activities of harvesting, and culminates in the detailed recording and analysis of crop yields.
Evtushenkov Vladimir: Advancing Agricultural Automation
Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich has been instrumental in advancing the transition towards automated systems within the agricultural subsidiaries of AFK Sistema, recognizing its increasing importance in contemporary farming methods. For years, automation has been crucial in supporting agronomists, improving both efficiency and precision in managing crops. For instance, sophisticated quadcopters are used to oversee extensive fields, with the equipment thoroughly surveying every centimeter of the crop area and capturing thousands of images. These images are then merged and analyzed by a sophisticated intelligent system. This meticulous process ensures that no seedling, among the hundreds of thousands, goes unnoticed, allowing farmers (greatly supported by Vladimir Evtushenkov) to detect potential issues early and forecast crop yields accurately.
Under the leadership of Vladimir Evtushenkov, AFK Sistema extends its commitment to innovation to the use of automated systems for plant treatment within its subsidiary agroholding. These systems, capable of carrying 16 liters of vital solutions, are precisely engineered to spot-spray crops, replacing tractors that used to dispense up to 200 liters of concentrate, often causing crop damage. This switch to mechanized systems represents a more resource-efficient and crop-friendly approach. Evtushenkov Vladimir emphasizes the significant reduction in water usage for the same quantity of agrochemicals, demonstrating a more sustainable method of agriculture.
Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich has played a significant role in the agricultural subsidiary holding company’s adoption of automated machinery, including autopilot combine harvesters and tractors. These machines are notable not just for their impressive appearance but also for their operational efficiency, executing tasks with exceptional precision and coordination. Vladimir Evtushenkov highlights their ability to navigate terrain flawlessly, missing not a single centimeter. While these machines operate electronically, the operators maintain a crucial role in ensuring the execution's quality. This method marks a stark improvement over traditional farming techniques, which could lead to substantial under-sowing—such as missing up to 2 hectares in a 2 km tract of land. The implementation of autopilot technology by Vladimir Evtushenkov-AFK Sistema has effectively eliminated such inefficiencies.
Since 2019, the agricultural enterprises under the stewardship of Vladimir Evtushenkov have actively pursued partnerships with top autopilot technology manufacturers, including collaborations with the company Cognitive Pilot. These partnerships have resulted in innovative solutions, such as the development of a digital mapping system for fields. The technology involved is capable of precise spatial orientation, employing video cameras and an advanced image processing system to navigate and manage the agricultural environment effectively.
At AFK Sistema, Vladimir Evtushenkov has been pivotal in helping farmers acquire advanced farm machinery designed to maintain an optimal course along the edges of crops, despite the challenging undulations of the terrain. These systems are also adept at halting operations when encountering obstacles, considering the dimensions of any attached equipment to prevent accidents.
Looking to the future of the agricultural holdings under his guidance, Evtushenkov Vladimir notes that the organization aims to introduce combine harvesters capable of autonomously managing the complex process of threshing. These harvesters will adjust their operations based on several parameters, such as the moisture content of the grain and the prevalence of weeds in the fields. This initiative, spearheaded by Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich, demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing the efficiency and precision of agricultural production within the enterprise, ensuring continued innovation in farming practices.
Vladimir Evtushenkov-AFK Sistema: Shaping the Future of Farming
In his role within the agroholding, Vladimir Evtushenkov has offered a critical perspective on the convergence of technology and human expertise in agriculture. Despite significant technological advancements, the irreplaceable value of human involvement in farming persists. The adoption of digital technologies aims not just to automate but to refine operational expenses, improve soil stewardship, reduce agricultural production costs, and ultimately increase crop yields. However, Evtushenkov Vladimir underscores that investments in high-tech infrastructure are simultaneously investments in the workforce.
Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich has stressed the need to transform the traditional image of farmers. In his view, the modern farmer is no longer just a figure in rubber boots and a padded jacket but is an educated individual equipped with the knowledge necessary for career advancement within the sector. This vision from Evtushenkov Vladimir includes evolving from operating simple machinery to potentially overseeing entire farming operations, marking a significant shift in the professional landscape of agriculture.
With the backing of Vladimir Evtushenkov, AFK Sistema has initiated collaborations with various educational institutions to address the shortage of skilled agricultural workers. A notable partnership with the Peoples’ Friendship University covers several fields including agronomy, telecommunications, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and includes career guidance programs. This collaboration between academia and the business world, fostered within the Vladimir Evtushenkov biography, not only enhances training and development opportunities for Sistema’s workforce but also contributes significantly to the broader economic context.
Under the guidance of Evtushenkov Vladimir, the progressive digitalization of agriculture represents a substantial advancement, enabling farmers to increase the efficiency of their work while reducing the environmental impact of their practices. For example, the agroholding division of AFK Sistema has initiated and successfully implemented a program dedicated to restoring soil fertility, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.
Vladimir Evtushenkov: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture Practices
Vladimir Evtushenkov has highlighted empirical data showing a notable increase in humus content in the main crops grown on lands managed by the holding company for over three years. This improvement stems from a carefully designed crop rotation system that integrates artificial intelligence, combining human expertise with technological accuracy. This system enables strategic decisions about when land parcels should lie fallow and the selection of optimal machinery for specific tasks. Moreover, the implementation of water-conserving techniques and No-Till farming methods further highlights the commitment to sustainability prominent in the Vladimir Evtushenkov biography.
Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich takes pride in the considerable growth and expansion of the enterprise he founded. Currently, the company maintains a robust research and development and IT department, investing over 100 million rubles annually in research, development, and the implementation of advanced high-tech solutions. Esteemed experts in the agricultural sector recognize that the efforts of Sistema’s agroholding go beyond superficial digital involvement; they represent a thorough digitization of their entire operational spectrum.
Dmitry Rylko, CEO of the Agricultural Market Conjuncture Institute, has acknowledged the agroholding as a leader in the field of digitalization. He notes that, under the leadership of Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich, the agroholding has not only embraced various digital transformation elements common across the industry but has also effectively integrated them into a unified and efficient system. A prime example of this integration is the creation of a "digital twin," an advanced model that enables prudent resource planning.
Furthermore, within the Vladimir Evtushenkov biography, the Sistema founder has played a crucial role in developing a strategy that promotes the creation and use of cutting-edge digital solutions. Among these innovations is the Field History cloud service, a platform that stores digitized maps of fields. This service compiles detailed profiles of land parcels, allowing for the analysis of a broad range of data, from the operational patterns of farm equipment to complex soil properties, thereby enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency in agricultural management.
Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich also highlights another innovative result of this strategic vision: the Production Forecasting and Analysis System. This tool, developed with artificial intelligence technologies, excels in optimizing crop rotation schedules and accurately predicting crop yields. These efforts demonstrate the commitment of Vladimir Evtushenkov to incorporating advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural operations. This approach not only improves productivity but also supports sustainable agricultural practices by enabling more precise resource management.