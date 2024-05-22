"Empowering the Future Of Young American Students" : Dinesh Kalla's Journey In Coding And Math Education At Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Dinesh Kalla's steadfast commitment to advancing education in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) over the past two years has been lauded by educators, students, and the community at large. Through a series of engaging events and initiatives, Kalla has left an indelible mark on the educational landscape, particularly in the realm of computer science and STEM education.
In December 2023, as part of the CMS Computer Science Education Week event at Paw Creek Elementary School, Kalla dedicated his time and expertise to teach computer coding to students. His hands-on approach included a walkthrough of the Microsoft Makecode tutorial, enriching the learning experience for young minds eager to explore the world of technology.
Continuing his commitment to fostering STEM education, Kalla volunteered for the National Engineering Week on February 20th, collaborating with the Dottie Rose Foundation at Lake Wylie Elementary School. There, he facilitated sessions on binary coding, helping students grasp complex concepts through interactive learning. Notably, the event drew over 300 girl students from CMS schools across Charlotte, underscoring Kalla's dedication to promoting inclusivity and diversity in STEM fields.
In another significant endeavor, Kalla participated in the Microsoft Charlotte Discovery Day event, organized by Microsoft and the Dottie Rose Foundation. This event, tailored to provide students with insights into tech careers and professional development opportunities, saw Kalla engage students from Northridge Middle School. Using the Bittle Robot Dog Kit, Kalla introduced students to coding and robotics, nurturing their problem-solving abilities and igniting their passion for STEM disciplines.
Furthermore, Kalla's involvement in the Blacks at Microsoft Minority Student Day (BMSD) demonstrates his commitment to bridging the digital divide and promoting equity in education. By ensuring access to high school students from underrepresented groups, including Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and young women, Kalla has empowered the next generation of STEM leaders, aligning with Microsoft's mission to drive societal change through technology.
In addition to these initiatives, Kalla has provided invaluable math tutoring to students at Sterling Elementary School through Microsoft and Heart Math Tutor Services, further underscoring his dedication to academic excellence and student success.
"Dinesh Kalla's tireless efforts to enrich the educational experience of CMS students exemplify the spirit of community engagement and service," said [Name], [Title] at CMS. "His passion for STEM education and commitment to empowering students from diverse backgrounds are truly commendable."
Kalla's contributions serve as a testament to the power of collaboration and volunteerism in shaping the future of education, inspiring students to pursue their passions and embrace opportunities in STEM fields.