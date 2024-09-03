Cyberabad Builders Association: Leading The Charge In Shaping A Sustainable Urban Future

The Cyberabad Builders Association (CBA) has swiftly become a defining force in the real estate and construction sectors of Cyberabad, which spans parts of Hyderabad, Telangana. Founded in 2023 by visionary leaders Uday Sekhar Uppalapati (President and Founder) and Aravind G (General Secretary and Founder), the association emerged in response to the city’s rapid growth, particularly within its IT and business sectors. It has since played a crucial role in shaping the region's development landscape. In recognition of its substantial contributions, the CBA was recently honored with the prestigious 'Emerging Builders Association of the Year - 2024' award at the 'Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards - Showcasing Property Power-Play,' presented by Business Mint and the renowned Indian celebrity Shruti Haasan.