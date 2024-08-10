Chattanathan Devarajan: From Railway Junction To Agricultural Revolution

In 2019, whilst many his age contemplated retirement, Chattanathan took a leap of faith. Joining forces with colleagues Prasanna and Anand, he co-founded Arya Collateral and headed its financial arm, Aryadhan Financial Solutions Pvt Limited. Their mission: to revolutionise the post-harvest landscape for Indian farmers and those operating near the farm gate. By providing access to warehousing, finance and markets, Arya became a game-changer in the agricultural sector, empowering farmers to store and sell produce on their own terms.