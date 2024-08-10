Chattanathan Devarajan: From Railway Junction To Agricultural Revolution

In the heart of Guntakal, a small railway junction in Andhra Pradesh, began the remarkable journey of Chattanathan Devarajan also known as Chattanathan D. Born into a traditional atmosphere, his father's wisdom guided him towards an agricultural education, instilling a profound respect for the land and its caretakers.
After graduating from Tirupati, Chattanathan's insatiable curiosity led him through various industries—from agrochemicals to paints and journalism. However, it was during his nearly two-decade tenure at ICICI Bank that he discovered his true calling. As Group Product Head in Rural and Inclusive Banking, he bridged the gap between financial services and farming communities, drawing on his academic experiences to craft empowering solutions for rural India.
In 2019, whilst many his age contemplated retirement, Chattanathan took a leap of faith. Joining forces with colleagues Prasanna and Anand, he co-founded Arya Collateral and headed its financial arm, Aryadhan Financial Solutions Pvt Limited. Their mission: to revolutionise the post-harvest landscape for Indian farmers and those operating near the farm gate. By providing access to warehousing, finance and markets, Arya became a game-changer in the agricultural sector, empowering farmers to store and sell produce on their own terms.
Under the leadership of 'The Trio', as Chattanathan affectionately calls the founding team, Arya has flourished. Now managing over 3,000 warehouses nationwide, with more than 11,000 listed on its platform, the company was valued at approximately 2,400 crore in its latest equity raise. Yet, Chattanathan's vision extends beyond corporate success. He dreams of a future where Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) thrive and even list on stock exchanges—a testament to his unwavering belief in Indian agriculture's potential.
Chattanathan's impact transcends the boardroom. As an accomplished writer, he has penned best-selling novels exploring human relationships and societal issues. His latest works, "Of Hearts and Hearings - A Verdict" and the upcoming "Living while Dead", tackle poignant themes like adoption and organ donation. One of his books, "The Heel", has already been slated for screen adaptation.
Despite his success, Chattanathan remains rooted in his origins. His contribution to his alma mater, SKP Govt College Guntakal—including six classrooms, a computer lab, and free textbooks for needy students over a decade—speaks volumes about his character. As a vocal advocate for farmers' rights, he actively shapes agricultural policies, guided by the belief that every farmer deserves a fair chance to succeed.
Chattanathan's journey exemplifies that true success lies in positively impacting others' lives. Through Arya and his contributions to agricultural discourse, he sows seeds of change for future generations. His support for first-generation entrepreneurs, having backed nearly 15 companies, further cements his commitment to fostering innovation.
As Indian agriculture stands at a crossroads, visionaries like Chattanathan D illuminate the path towards a brighter, more equitable future. His story inspires hope for farmers nationwide, demonstrating the transformative power of innovation, empathy, and unwavering commitment to one's roots.
In a world often prioritising profit over people, Chattanathan's journey reminds us that success and social impact can harmoniously coexist. As he continues to steer Arya to new heights alongside his co-founders and champion the cause of Indian farmers, Chattanathan D's legacy will be one of positive change, empowerment, and a more prosperous future for rural India.