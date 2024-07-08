'Catalysts Of Change': Government Initiatives And Rankings Drive Autonomy And Excellence

Colleges in India function as significant educational centres, vitally moulding countless students’ academic and professional destinies. The National Education Policy (NEP) aims to convert colleges into independent institutions that can function autonomously and engage in independent innovation. This transformation is vital for improving the caliber and pertinence of higher education in India. The government of India has been implementing schemes and programs that play a crucial role in supporting and establishing the necessary framework for colleges to accomplish these objectives. Among these various schemes and programs, we draw insights into a few that have been crucial for the transformation of colleges.
The first such initiative was Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), which gained momentum in 2014 and intends to enhance state higher education institutions. RUSA advocates for institutional autonomy, granting colleges and universities the authority to make autonomous academic, administrative, and financial choices. Furthermore, it offers financial assistance to enhance infrastructure, faculty development, and research endeavours, promoting a robust research environment. The scheme additionally guarantees transparency by implementing a required governance structure that holds individuals accountable. As of 2022, RUSA has officially approved and supported more than 2,600 projects in 29 states, providing benefits to over 1,500 institutions.
Likewise, the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a transformative initiative launched in 2014. Its objective is to establish a connection between the higher education system and the development of rural India. It motivates institutions to participate in the development process by adopting villages and tackling their developmental challenges. This program improves colleges’ research and outreach capacities and encourages practical knowledge utilisation, thus cultivating innovation and social responsibility among students and faculty.
Strengthening this, the Institutions of Eminence (IoE) scheme, implemented in 2017, seeks to establish high-quality educational and research institutions in India that are globally recognised. The policy bestows substantial independence upon chosen institutions, allowing them to recruit faculty from abroad, engage in international partnerships, and create distinctive academic programs. This liberty promotes ingenuity and exceptional quality. Institutions of Eminence (IoE) receive significant funding to bolster their research capabilities and foster interdisciplinary research. The scheme additionally promotes global collaborations and the recruitment of international students and faculty, thereby facilitating the internationalization of Indian institutions. Presently, 20 institutions, comprising ten public and ten private institutions, have been granted the status of Institution of Eminence (IoE). Each public institution has been allocated up to INR 1,000 crore for five years.
Another notable endeavour is Study in India, established in 2018 to attract international students to educational institutions in India. This initiative facilitates the achievement of internationalisation objectives and enhances the global attractiveness of Indian higher education by offering financial incentives and scholarships to international students. The Study in India portal guarantees transparency and convenient access for international applicants by providing comprehensive information about participating institutions, courses, fees, and admission procedures. The program has received over 35,000 applications from more than 160 countries since it started, greatly enhancing India’s global presence in education.
The IMPRESS scheme, initiated in 2018, provides funding for exceptional research in the field of social sciences. IMPRESS offers financial support for research projects that address policy-relevant topics to establish a robust research foundation in Indian social sciences and advance policymaking based on empirical evidence. The selection process for research proposals under IMPRESS is characterised by transparency and competitiveness, guaranteeing that only projects of exceptional quality are granted funding. Furthermore, the scheme requires the widespread distribution of research findings, which helps to enhance public understanding and inform policy discussions. So far, IMPRESS has provided funding for more than 1,500 research projects spanning multiple social science disciplines.
The Paramarsh scheme, initiated in 2019, seeks to improve the caliber and benchmarks of higher education institutions by implementing a mentoring system. Mentor institutions possessing NAAC A/A+ accreditation guide mentee institutions in attaining accreditation and enhancing quality benchmarks while fostering institutional autonomy and self-improvement. The scheme additionally assists mentee institutions in improving their research capabilities and ensuring transparency in governance and academic procedures. Currently, Paramarsh has provided mentoring services to more than 1,000 institutions seeking guidance from 167 mentor institutions.
The outcomes of these programs and the progress made by these initiatives need to be measured. College rankings are one way to evaluate this progress, and Outlook Ranking attempts to do so. Outlook Ranking significantly contributes to transforming higher education institutions in India. The ranking system serves as a standard by which colleges can evaluate their performance compared to other institutions, pinpoint areas needing enhancement, and receive acknowledgment for their accomplishments. Outstanding rankings in Outlook attract superior students, faculty, and funding, establishing a positive cycle of enhancement and distinction. Additionally, they promote the adoption of optimal methods in college administration, academics, and research, thus aligning with the objectives of the NEP. Ranking systems are crucial as they provide a clear and unbiased assessment of institutions, aiding students and parents in making well-informed choices regarding their study options. Rankings offer policymakers and educational leaders valuable information about institutions’ strengths and weaknesses, helping them decide how to allocate resources and implement policies. Furthermore, rankings foster a positive competitive mindset among institutions, motivating them to pursue excellence and innovation. Outlook Ranking promotes a competitive atmosphere in higher education by recognizing the best-performing institutions. This leads to an overall improvement in the quality of teaching and helps achieve the broader objectives of enhancing educational standards and outcomes nationwide.
Such initiatives have substantially contributed to improving the independence, research capacities, global integration, and openness of Indian higher education institutions. India can enhance its higher education system by persistently investing in and refining these programs, increasing its competitiveness and global recognition. As colleges ascend in national and international rankings, they boost their reputation and contribute to the overall enhancement of India’s higher education system.
As India approaches the “Amrit Kaal” of education, a visionary period aiming at transformative change by 2047, the country stands on the brink of a new era of educational excellence. With over 40,000 standalone institutions, the Indian higher education landscape is poised to achieve unprecedented growth and innovation. These institutions are elevating their standards and driving the nation toward a future where quality education is accessible, equitable, and globally recognised. The continued support and refinement of government schemes will be crucial in realising this new hope for education in India.
Methodology
The colleges are measured by five criteria: Academic and Research Excellence, Industry Interface & Placements, Infrastructure & Facilities, Governance & Admissions and Diversity & Outreach. These five broad parameters are then broken down into sub-parameters/indicators, each leading to an overall weightage. The criteria scores are then normalised; scores for each measure are weighted to arrive at a final overall score of 1000. The ranking data is collected from our surveys and then vetted from evidence and reliable third-party sources; In a few cases, we had to rely on trusted data sources such as AISHE, NAAC, NIRF, etc.
Although the methodology is the product of years of research, we continuously refine our approach based on user feedback, discussions with academic leaders and higher education experts, literature reviews, trends in our data, availability of new data, and engaging with vice-chancellors, deans, researchers, academicians and prominent educationists.
It is pretty evident from the current year’s rankings that colleges have made huge strides towards quality education. The colleges must be encouraged by giving the right atmosphere of autonomy aligned with NEP 2020 goals which will be critical for fulfilling the vision of India’s Knowledge Supremacy.
Dr Karthick Sridhar, Vice Chairman, ICARE