Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Up, Stargate Finance (STG) Most Trending Crypto

The global crypto market was trading with gains this morning. The most trending coin today was Stargate Finance (STG) , and the top gainer was Ankr (ANKR) which is a blockchain solutions provider.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 2.04 per cent to $1.04 trillion as of 8.50 am. However, the global crypto volume was down by 7.14 per cent to $65.48 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $4.7 billion, or 7.17 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $59.96 billion, or about 91.57 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was Ankr (ANKR), which was up by 12.65 per cent at $0.04078. The top loser was Chiliz (CHZ), which was down by 4.17 per cent at $0.2399.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin

Bitcoin rose 1.55 per cent to $21,545.62.

Bitcoin was trading with gains for most of the time but the upward momentum which pushed its price above $21,500 started from 8.39 pm onwards on August 24 and continued till 3.14 am on August 25. However, after 3.15 pm onwards the price started sliding and around 5.49 am BTC breached the $21,370 mark. The current price of BTC is about halfway from its highest price of the day.

The lowest price for BTC today was $21,195.01 and its trading volume was down by 2.4 per cent at $31,501,984,174.

Ethereum

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,675.76, which is a gain of 3.83 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Like BTC, ETH too was trading with gains for the most part of August 24 and like BTC the upward momentum which lifted ETH’s price above $1,660 started around 8.39 pm. The momentum took a pause around 4.39 am on August 25 which resulted in slight loss in price for ETH but this morning it seems that ETH’s is trading near its day’s high which was $1,686.56.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,610.10. ETH’s trading volume was down by 14.91 per cent at $15,885,002,880.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was up by 2.61 per cent at $35.41 today.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.01 per cent to $0.4601. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 19.3 per cent to $464,220,982.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.46 per cent at $297.35. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.15 per cent at $893,554,138.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.11 per cent at $0.06845. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.73 per cent at $332,198,931.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.38 per cent at $0.00001313.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 4.96 per cent to $9,487.02. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 3.25 per cent at $52,881,830.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.46 per cent at $23.11 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.41 per cent at $360,509,325.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.28 per cent at $89.64 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.91 per cent at $162,344,652.