Trailblazer And New Age Entrepreneur

A multifaceted personality, Ananya Birla is a singer who pursues her music seriously, and it was a moment of pride when her English single ‘Meant to Be’ made the platinum list in India. Another of her artistic endeavours is designing. Her passion for artforms has led to the creation of Ikai Asai, an artisanal home décor and tableware brand. In an attempt to create soulful handmade crafts connecting to the past legacy, she has built a community of craftsmen, designers, and artists to thrive. From ceramics and tableware to furniture, lighting, and floor coverings, Ikai Asai champions distinctive decorative objects that make the experience of aesthetic living possible. An alumnus of the University of Oxford, Ananya leads a constantly expanding team, relentlessly working towards providing solutions. With innovation at the core of the business, she has launched her own e-commerce venture, Curocarte.