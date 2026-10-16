Review of Sindhu Rajasekaran’s ‘Forgotten Feminisms'

In her highly ambitious book, Forgotten Feminisms (Aleph), Rajasekaran aims to unearth forgotten narratives of womxn's active resistance from the Stone Age to the 21st century and declares without wincing: "India's feminist history is as old as time." She criticises not only misogynistic “History” but also mainstream feminist historiography for its disavowal of unspectacular, everyday acts of resistance and contempt for the "sexually agentive" subject. In her effort to rubbish the idea of Indian womxn as perpetual victims, she makes creative use of what she terms "jugaad" methodology to bring together evidence ranging from history and anthropology to folklore and drama. She also often points to her own complex positionality as a point of reflection on the myriad, interconnecting lines of power within which womxn's lives are embedded.