Taylor Swift Donates $100K To Family Of Woman Killed At Chiefs Victory Parade Shooting

The “Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial” page was set up Thursday afternoon, with a goal of raising $75,000 for the family of the 44-year-old shooting victim. Around 1,300 people had made donations when Swift pushed the total beyond the goal in the wee hours of Friday morning, first making a donation of $50,000 and then making a second donation in the same amount eight minutes later, reports variety.com.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” wrote the singer.