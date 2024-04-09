'Stalker Alert': Pooja Bhatt Slams User With Fake Account By Her Name; Warns Followers

Celebrities often fall victims of impersonation on social media. Many times, celebrities also seek legal assistance and also file police complaints. The latest target is actress Pooja Bhatt. She is not someone to stay quiet. Pooja took to social media to call out a user who impersonated her online. She also asked her followers to be careful of the fake account. She also wrote that the person who has been pretending to be her, has been sending messages to her contacts.