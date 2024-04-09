'Stalker Alert': Pooja Bhatt Slams User With Fake Account By Her Name; Warns Followers

Celebrities often fall victims of impersonation on social media. Many times, celebrities also seek legal assistance and also file police complaints. The latest target is actress Pooja Bhatt. She is not someone to stay quiet. Pooja took to social media to call out a user who impersonated her online. She also asked her followers to be careful of the fake account. She also wrote that the person who has been pretending to be her, has been sending messages to her contacts.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pooja shared a screenshot of the fake account, which looks like a replica of her original Instagram account. The fake Instgram ID had selfies of Pooja and also pics of the actress with her dad filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.
Bashing the imposter, Pooja wrote, "Stalker alert folks! This person has been sending messages to all my contacts on Instagram, especially those who have private accounts in order to gain access. So please IGNORE or report if they continue with the harassment''. The fake account has been deleted now.
On the professional front, Pooja is currently enjoying the new phase by appearing in several OTT shows. She was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'. She made a comeback with Netflix's 'Bombay Begums', which was also her OTT debut. The actress received positive reviews for her performance. She gained limelight for her stint in the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', hosted by Salman Khan.
Talking about her personal life, it is like an open book. In the past, she was in a relationship with Manish Makhija and Ranvir Shorey. In an interview with HT. she said, ''If I find a companion, that would be the greatest gift. If I don’t, that’s okay because I am grateful for my life. I have my family. I got great wealth through my friendships. I have my dad. I have my work. Life is beautiful. I’m not incomplete because I’m single''.