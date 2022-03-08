Russia-Ukraine War: Mila Kunis Raises Nearly $17 Million For Refugee Relief Work

Actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher helped raise over $17 million to aid Ukrainian refugees who are struggling during the war with Russia in just three days. On Saturday, March 5 the actress shared a message, thanking fans for the outpouring of support. On GoFundMe, she said that the fundraiser was going to provide “immediate support” for those affected and that she and her husband would match up to $3 million.

The Ukrainian born-actress reflected on moving to the United States when she was seven years old, and she showed solidarity with those in her home country. “Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support,” she had written in an update.

As she continued, she gave links to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, explaining how at first they would provide supplies to refugees, and then later would offer short-term housing to those fleeing. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away,” she had written.

The actress also gave a video update to fans, where she spoke to the founders of both Flexbort and Airbnb about how their organizations were helping refugees. Flexport founder Ryan Petersen shared that they had partnered with UNICEF to deliver essentials including medical supplies, baby products, and much more. Airbnb’s Brian Chesky said that Airbnb hosts were offering places for refugees to stay in neighbouring countries, including Romania, Poland, Germany, Hungary, and more. “We’re super excited. We want to say thank you to each and every one of you,” Kunis had said at the start of the video.

For the unversed, more than 1.5 million refugees have left Ukraine for neighbouring countries since Russia invaded the country as per a report on the Associated Press on Sunday.