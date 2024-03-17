Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Narrate Disneynature's Documentary 'Tiger' Set To Release On Earth Day

Disney continues to enthral viewers with its wide range of content. One more addition to their portfolio is Disneynature, a division devoted to celebrating the marvels of the natural world.
On Earth Day, April 22, 2024, Disneynature will delight audiences with a documentary titled, ‘Tiger.’ This compelling film will transport all those who watch it to the realm of Ambar, a young tiger mother who lives among the verdant forests of India. The film will showcase Ambar’s moments as a mother, from joyous interactions with her cubs to confrontations with various kinds of preys and dangers.
Disney announced in a press release, “In the film, the cubs-curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy-have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers.”
Along with the thrilling adventure ‘Tiger’ promises to be, what will attract more viewers is the fact that global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be taking over the narration duties, and will navigate viewers through Ambar’s journey. “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country; I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to,” the actress said in a statement.
Helmed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan, the filmmakers devoted roughly 1,500 days to capturing the intimate moments of these majestic creatures on camera.
But the thrilling wildlife adventure doesn’t come to an end there. Alongside ‘Tiger,’ audiences can enjoy another compelling documentary titled ‘Tigers on the Rise,’ which will explore the remarkable resurgence of tiger populations in the wild. This one will be narrated by Blair Underwood and is directed by Rob Sullivan. “Tiger populations have rebounded so successfully, many of the big cats are venturing from India’s forest reserves into farms and villages—a monumental challenge for both people and animals. The heroes in this story are the vets, scientists and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist,” the official description reads.