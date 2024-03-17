Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Narrate Disneynature's Documentary 'Tiger' Set To Release On Earth Day

Along with the thrilling adventure ‘Tiger’ promises to be, what will attract more viewers is the fact that global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be taking over the narration duties, and will navigate viewers through Ambar’s journey. “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country; I was very honoured. I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to,” the actress said in a statement.