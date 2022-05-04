Music composer AR Rahman went on The Kapil Sharma Show lately as part of the ‘Heropanti 2’ ensemble to promote the film. Rahman was shown comments underneath his picture with Will Smith published in 2018 as part of a portion of the show in which host Kapil Sharma shows humorous comments on Instagram postings of guests.

In the video, when shown a photo of Smith, AR Rahman reacted to it, saying, "He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. An extra-ordinary day for him. Sometimes such things happen."

He said this, referring to Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.This year's Oscars was trending for a number of reasons, one of which being Will Smith hitting Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith's act of aggression sparked a big discussion in the film business. He has also been barred from attending the Oscars or any other Academy function for ten years