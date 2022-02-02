Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Finds Working With Akshay Kumar 'Weird', Twinkle Khanna Reacts

Despite their age gap, Akshay Kumar has worked with both Karisma Kapoor and her sister Kareena Kapoor in various films.

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar
Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 12:51 pm

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor, 41, and Akshay Kumar, 54, have appeared in several films together, including the 2019 film 'Good Newwz.' Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, was a child when she used to visit the sets of his movie starring her sister, Karisma Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor recalls seeing Kumar give his first-ever shot.

Kapoor recently spoke with Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's wife, on her Tweak India website. Kapoor was so small when she used to visit the sets of Kumar's films that she would sit on people's laps and enjoy the shoot, according to the two.

The actress said, "I am romancing all of Lolo's (Karisma) co-stars, it's so weird. (During) Akshay's first shot, I was in my school uniform. It's been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me." But Khanna disagreed and said, “Maybe not, it also shows that here men can just have these long careers and women…”

Opposing her, Kareena Kapoor said, “But now we are proving them wrong”, Khanna emphasised how, even after 20 years in the field, she is still among the best female actors.

The first time Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor worked together was in the 1992 film 'Deedar,' and they went on to star in numerous additional films like 'Suhaag' (1994), 'Lahu Ke Do Rang' (1997), 'Jaanwar' (1999), and 'Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya' (2002). 'Ajnabee' was Kumar's first collaboration with Kareena Kapoor, and it was followed by 'Talaash: The Hunt Begins...' (2003), 'Dosti: Friends Forever' (2005), 'Tashan' (2008), 'Kambakkht Ishq' (2009), and 'Good Newwz' (2019).

Kareena Kapoor further stated that she will continue to work with Akshay Kapoor at the age of 75 since "he will still be working."She jokingly added, “He is already planning a two-hero film with Taimur, he’s already told me that.”

Akshay Kumar had once shared memories of Kareena visiting his film sets as a kid. According to a report by Hindustan Times, he had said, “When I was working with Karisma Kapoor back in the day, Kareena was so young that I would lift her up and play with her. And today she is my heroine.”

