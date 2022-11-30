Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Kanye West To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K Every Month In Child Support

Rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian have settled their divorce.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 12:41 pm

Rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian have settled their divorce.

As a part of the settlement, the 'Donda' artist has been ordered to pay Kim $200,000 monthly in child support, reports aceshowbiz.com

In the court documents, it is stated that the former couple will get joint custody with "equal access" to their four kids - 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm.

TMZ additionally reported that the SKIMS founder will continue to have their children 80 per cent of the time.

Aside from the living cost of their four children, Kanye will be responsible for 50 per cent of their educational expenses. They include tuition and security expenses.

If the now-exes ever have a dispute regarding any one of their four children, they have to attend mediation, as per the settlement. However, if one of them fails to participate, the other party becomes the decision maker.

As for property, the division of assets is in alignment with Kanye and Kim's prenuptial agreement. Both the Yeezy designer and the SKIMS founder waived spousal support.

Kanye and Kim have had a tumultuous relationship since they parted ways last year. However, earlier this month, the former spouses put on a united front when attending their son Saint's flag football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In some pictures surfacing online, the two looked pretty chatty during the game. The ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson smiled as she spoke to her former husband alongside their first child North on the sidelines. She kept a considerable amount of distance from the Atlanta native as she kept her arms crossed with another man standing between her and the emcee.

Art & Entertainment Kanye West Kim Kardashian
Visually told More

