Sheezan Khan: One Should Understand That Social Media Is A Dual-Sided Sword

“I am somebody who would never share any location or my whereabouts. I love clicking pictures, but I don’t have the urge to upload them as soon as I am there. One should understand that social media is a dual-sided sword. We might think we’re just uploading pictures and videos and sharing locations, forgetting that we’re invading our own privacy, and these incidents are a clear example of that. Location sharing is helpful only for the people who are really close to you,” he says.