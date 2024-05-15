Sheezan Khan: One Should Understand That Social Media Is A Dual-Sided Sword

Recently, there was news that an Ecuadorian model/influencer was shot dead at a restaurant after attackers found her location on social media. There was another incident where a Spanish travel vlogger was allegedly raped by seven men while her husband was beaten black and blue as the attackers found their location via a post.
Sheezan Khan, who was recently seen in the stunt-reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, feels people should take these incidents as examples and stop sharing their location on their social media handles. He himself has been the victim of social media bullying when he was taken into custody by the authorities in the death case of Tunisha Sharma.
“I am somebody who would never share any location or my whereabouts. I love clicking pictures, but I don’t have the urge to upload them as soon as I am there. One should understand that social media is a dual-sided sword. We might think we’re just uploading pictures and videos and sharing locations, forgetting that we’re invading our own privacy, and these incidents are a clear example of that. Location sharing is helpful only for the people who are really close to you,” he says.
Sharing his own experience, he says, “Personally, I have felt this. I have also been through this. Some stalkers, I don’t know how, but through some vlogs of a friend that cracked my address and were right there at my door. That is the only reason that my privacy is my first priority. Even my gym stories are after I leave my gym.”
He stresses that there is another dark world hiding behind the beautiful world that social media shows us. He says, “The thing is, social media only shows us the good part. No one is seeing the legitimate creepy side of it. They stalk you, judge you only by being on one side of the story. So we should be aware of such people.”
“‘Apni suraksha apne hath’ we have been hearing this since our childhood and it is very important for everyone. It’s always wise to not tell any stories to anyone. Everybody has this urge to upload a story as soon as the events take place,” he concludes.