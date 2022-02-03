'Moon knight' And Other Superhero Web series From The MCU

The MCU has a history of shattering global box office records with its film releases, and even in the face of the pandemic, their most recent films have raked in some astounding numbers. Due to the closing of most movie theaters around the world in 2020, the MCU has to postpone numerous films and series. In 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded to include not just four new feature films, but also five Disney+ original shows such as 'Hawkeye', 'Wandavision', 'Wintersoldier', and 'Falcon'.The Marvel machine is obviously quite busy, with numerous projects in various stages of development; but, here is a list of a few projects that are slated to release before the end of 2022.

'Moon Knight'

'Moon Knight' is based on the same-named comic book character and will follow a former criminal who transforms into "The Fist of Khonshu" and has numerous personalities. The series will premiere on March 30, 2022, and will consist of six episodes.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and May Calamawy.

'She-Hulk'

It's been a long time since the MCU had a Hulk-focused story since Edward Norton's origin as Bruce Banner in 2008's ‘The Incredible Hulk’. At D23. Kevin Feige originally announced the 'She-Hulk' series, saying, “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU,” suggesting that Marvel has big plans for 'She-Hulk.'

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry

'Secret Invasion'

In December 2020, Marvel announced that it will adapt one of its most iconic comic arcs, 'Secret Invasion', into a limited series. In the series, Ben Mendelsohn reprises his Captain Marvel role as the Skrull Talos, while Samuel L. Jackson co-stars as Nick Fury. As part of Disney+ Day 2021, a first look was released, showing a much older Nick Fury with a grey beard and without his distinctive eye-patch.

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke

'Ms. Marvel'

This is a show based on 'Ms. Marvel', also known as Kamala Khan, a Marvel Comics character. The protagonist is a teenage Pakistani American girl with shapeshifting talents who learns she is an Inhuman. The six-episode series will premiere in the middle of 2022.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

'Iron-Heart'

In December 2020, Marvel announced that it was producing a Disney+ series based on 'Ironheart', which will follow an engineer who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man and subsequently becomes a superhero.

Cast: Dominique Thorne









