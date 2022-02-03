Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Moon knight' And Other Superhero Web series From The MCU

Here is a list of definite Marvel series that are slated to release in 2022 and are currently in works.

'Moon knight' And Other Superhero Web series From The MCU
Upcoming Marvel series. Instagram\MoonKnightMarvels

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 1:36 pm

The MCU has a history of shattering global box office records with its film releases, and even in the face of the pandemic, their most recent films have raked in some astounding numbers. Due to the closing of most movie theaters around the world in 2020, the MCU has to postpone numerous films and series. In 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded to include not just four new feature films, but also five Disney+ original shows such as 'Hawkeye', 'Wandavision', 'Wintersoldier', and 'Falcon'.The Marvel machine is obviously quite busy, with numerous projects in various stages of development; but, here is a list of a few projects that are slated to release before the end of 2022.

'Moon Knight'

Related stories

5 Things You Missed In The 'Moon Knight' Trailer

'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Set To Return On Amazon Prime Coming February

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Marvel Fans In India Ready To Pay Rs 2200 On One Movie Ticket?

'Moon Knight' is based on the same-named comic book character and will follow a former criminal who transforms into "The Fist of Khonshu" and has numerous personalities. The series will premiere on March 30, 2022, and will consist of six episodes.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and May Calamawy.

'She-Hulk'

It's been a long time since the MCU had a Hulk-focused story since Edward Norton's origin as Bruce Banner in 2008's ‘The Incredible Hulk’. At D23. Kevin Feige originally announced the 'She-Hulk' series, saying, “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU,” suggesting that Marvel has big plans for 'She-Hulk.'

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, and Renée Elise Goldsberry

'Secret Invasion' 

In December 2020, Marvel announced that it will adapt one of its most iconic comic arcs, 'Secret Invasion', into a limited series. In the series, Ben Mendelsohn reprises his Captain Marvel role as the Skrull Talos, while Samuel L. Jackson co-stars as Nick Fury. As part of Disney+ Day 2021, a first look was released, showing a much older Nick Fury with a grey beard and without his distinctive eye-patch.

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke

'Ms. Marvel'

This is a  show based on 'Ms. Marvel', also known as Kamala Khan, a Marvel Comics character. The protagonist is a teenage Pakistani American girl with shapeshifting talents who learns she is an Inhuman. The six-episode series will premiere in the middle of 2022.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

'Iron-Heart'

In December 2020, Marvel announced that it was producing a Disney+ series based on 'Ironheart', which will follow an engineer who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man and subsequently becomes a superhero.

Cast: Dominique Thorne





 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Marvel Comics Marvel Studios
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

From 'Bheemla Nayak' To 'Ramarao On Duty: Is Tollywood's Double Date Dilemma A Reflection Of Uncertain Times?

From 'Bheemla Nayak' To 'Ramarao On Duty: Is Tollywood's Double Date Dilemma A Reflection Of Uncertain Times?

Priyanka Chopra's Next Hollywood Film 'Ending Things'; Will Star Alongside Marvel's Anthony Mackie

Makers Of 'Shehzada' Offered Rs 9 Crore To Halt The Release Of 'Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi Version: Reports

Kirti Kulhari ‘Doesn’t Give A Sh*t’ About Relating To Her Onscreen Characters

Rannvijay Singha Quits 'Roadies,' Sonu Sood To Replace Him In Upcoming Season

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast