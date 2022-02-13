Celebs Who Broke Up After Getting Engaged

Unfortunately, the love stories of these Bollywood and television couples did not progress past the engagement stage. Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor are among the celebrities on the list.

In the glamour industry, love relationships are rather prevalent! There have been numerous celebrity love romances, whether in Bollywood or on television. Some people make it through difficult circumstances, while others do not. Here is a list of celebrity couples that chose to take the leap and marry. These couples were even engaged. However, their romance fizzled and did not last!

Raveena Tandon-Akshay Kumar

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's contentious love storey drew a lot of attention. There were rumours that they had secretly gotten engaged as well! However, Akshay Kumar later married Twinkle Khanna.

Karan Singh Grover-Barkha Bisht

Karan Singh Grover and Barkha Bisht used to be Telly land's IT pair. They even got engaged, but they split up after two years of exchanging rings.

Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor got engaged on Amitabh Bachchan's 60th birthday. However, they revealed a few months later that they were no longer together. The cause for their split is unknown.

Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel

In the Bigg Boss 8 house, Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel fell in love with one other. Then they got engaged on a reality programme. They intended to marry, but fate had other ideas for both of them.

Salman Khan-Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani were getting married. In reality, invitation cards were ready as well. However, for whatever reason, their relationship was unable to go past the engagement stage.

Sajid Khan-Gauahar Khan

Sajid Khan and Gauahar Khan were formerly in a relationship. They were madly in love and wanted to be married. They even did it in 2003 but parted ways very soon.

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Priyanka Bhatia

Neil Nitin Mukesh was said to be dating designer Priyanka Bhatia. He was only starting out in his acting career at the time. They eventually split up.

