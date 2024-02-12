Barry Keoghan 'Lost Sight Of Cameras' During Infamous Grave Sex Scene From ‘Saltburn’

Oliver's love for Felix is demonstrated in various parts of the flick. Famously, one scene sees Felix relaxing in a bath while pleasuring himself in his luxury home as Oliver watches on in delight. Seconds later, he dived straight into the bath and slurped up the water and bodily fluids. But as if that wasn't shocking enough, he was later seen having sex with Felix's grave.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the actor, 31, previously stated that the scene was completely unscripted and he went with the flow but he's now shed more light on it. He said: "I mean, I shagged a grave in Saltburn, right? Can't get closer to death or getting mud diseases in your... I should get that checked.”