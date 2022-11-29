Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
As Storm Rages Over 'The Kashmir Files', 'X' On His Luggage Upsets Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri has slammed the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia after he discovered that his luggage was marked with an 'X' at the Mumbai airport.

Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 6:33 pm

Vivek Agnihotri, whose film 'The Kashmir Files' is in the middle of controversy triggered by the Israeli filmmaker and jury chairman of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav Lapid, has slammed the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, after he discovered that his luggage was marked with an 'X' at the Mumbai airport.

The director took to Twitter and shared his concern with the minister.

What 'The Kashmir Files' helmer may not have known is that cross-marking luggage at airports is a worldwide practice because all bags are X-rayed by Customs authorities before they are released into the conveyor belts.

Usually, heavier-than-usual bags are singled out because the authorities may suspect that they have dutiable items that have not been declared by the persons to whom the bag belong.

Art & Entertainment Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
