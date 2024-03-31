'A Night of Knowing Nothing': Chronicling Dissent And Uprising

Abruptly, a nightmare jolts her awake, serving as a metaphor for the ruthless crackdown on dissenters depicted in the CCTV footage of the incident. In this moment, the raw emotion of a young woman is captured, perhaps marking the first instance where we meet L eye to eye as she stares directly into the camera. Tears fill her eyes, reflecting her personal anguish and the collective sorrow engulfing the nation. While grappling with the betrayal of her beloved, she finds herself confronted by a deeper sense of betrayal inflicted by the State. In her nightmare, she envisions a protest marred by brutality—a stark reflection of the harsh reality faced by many students. Forced to flee through a narrow window to evade the onslaught of the police, they find themselves engulfed by a torrent of water-cannons. As the scene unfolds, names of the friends fade into obscurity as individuals are swept away—First it was Prateek, then Nachi, and later Pravati vanishes, followed by Shaz, Himu, Neel, Devangana, Safoora, Natasha, Umar… one by one, they melt away into the water…leaving behind only the chilling echoes of their existence. L proclaims that she is scared. As the days pass, it becomes obvious that any ideology opposing theirs is not allowed to exist. In her final correspondence, L reminisces about her farewell from film school, marked by celebrations with friends amidst an uncertain future. Scribbled behind her note are the poignant words of the revolutionary poet Amir Aziz, “Everything will be remembered”, encapsulating the indomitable spirit of student movements everywhere.