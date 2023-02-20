Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

76th BAFTA: Red Carpet Appearance By Jenny The Donkey From 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'

Home Art & Entertainment

76th BAFTA: Red Carpet Appearance By Jenny The Donkey From 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'

The BAFTA red carpet had an unlikely visitor in the form of Jenny the Donkey from the black tragicomedy "Banshees of Inisherin". The stuffed toy version of the character appeared on the red carpet of the event, much to the delight of the fans.

Jenny the Donkey from 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Jenny the Donkey from 'The Banshees of Inisherin' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 12:49 pm

The BAFTA red carpet had an unlikely visitor in the form of Jenny the Donkey from the black tragicomedy "Banshees of Inisherin". The stuffed toy version of the character appeared on the red carpet of the event, much to the delight of the fans.

Ever since the release of the film, Jenny has been getting a lot of love from fans. The character belongs to Colin Farrell's character of Padraic Suilleabhain in the film.

Jenny, who has appealed to the audience, also leaves them heartbroken with its death after it chokes on one of the fingers cut by Brendan Gleeson character of Colm Doherty, who is Padraic's friend.

"Banshees of Inisherin" directed by Martin McDonagh, has been the favourite this award season. The film already won three major prizes at the Golden Globes' comeback ceremony in Los Angeles. The film took home best comedy or musical film and best screenplay, as well as best comedy actor for its star, Irish actor Farrell.

At the BAFTA, the film has 10 nominations to its name.

Tags

Art & Entertainment 76th BAFTA Red Carpet Jenny The Donkey The Banshees Of Inisherin Black Tragicomedy Stuffed Toy Colin Farell Padraic Suilleabhain
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme