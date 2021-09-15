Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International S Korea Says N Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Off Its Coast, Officials Meet Chinese Counterparts

S Korea Says N Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Off Its Coast, Officials Meet Chinese Counterparts

S Korea Says N Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Off Its Coast, Officials Meet Chinese Counterparts
Representational Image of an unspecified missile | PTI

The meeting between South Korean and Chinese officials comes after North Korea resumed its missile tests amid a nuclear stalemate with the United States. The new missile, as reported by state media of North Korea, could hit targets in Japan, including the surrounding US military bases.

Trending

S Korea Says N Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Off Its Coast, Officials Meet Chinese Counterparts
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T09:45:05+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 9:45 am

The foreign ministers of South Korea and China met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile.

North Korea said Monday it had successfully tested the missile twice over the weekend that it said hit targets 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) away, a range that is enough to strike all of Japan including U.S. military bases there. It was North Korea's first weapons launch in six months and came amid a stalemate in its nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North Korean projectile flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong was expected to ask China to play a more active role in persuading North Korea to return to the nuclear negotiations during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Seoul.

While there are questions about China's influence on North Korea, Beijing is still North Korea's last major ally and aid benefactor. More than 90 per cent of North Korea's trade goes through China, though bilateral trade volume has nosedived since North Korea closed its international borders early last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories

North Korea Conducts Short-Range Missile Test After Kim Jong-Un's Sister Threatens US, South Korea

N Korea Appears To Have Resumed Nuclear Reactor Operation: UN Atomic Agency

North Korea Tests Missiles After A Stressful Pandemic Break

During Wednesday's talks, some observers say Wang would also seek to strengthen ties with South Korea to try to prevent it from titling too much toward the United States amid intense rivalry between the world's two biggest economies. They say China worry about a U.S. plan to recalibrate its foreign policy toward growing challenges posed by China and Russia following its troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

South Korea has been struggling to strike a balance between the United States and China. It's a key traditional U.S. ally where about 28,500 American troops are deployed to deter potential aggression from North Korea. But its export-driven economy heavily relies on China, its biggest trading partner.

North Korea's cruise missile launch isn't a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that bar North Korea from conducting ballistic missile tests. Some experts say North Korea might have chosen a cruise missile, not a ballistic one, not to put its ally China, a veto-wielding U.N. Security Council member, into a difficult situation.

Experts say North Korea wants greater support from China as its struggling economy has been further slammed by the pandemic-related border shutdowns, U.S.-led sanctions and natural disasters.

Wang has also recently traveled to Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) North Korea China South Korea Japan USA International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) Nuclear Diplomacy Nuclear Deterrence Missile Defense System Missiles Nuclear-Armed Missiles International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off

Cargo Plane Loses Contact In Indonesia's Papua 50 Minutes After Take Off

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

Afghans Are Facing 'Food Emergency': UN Official

We keep making the iPhone more capable: Apple CEO At iPhone 13 Launch

Multiple US Administrations Guilty Of Ignoring Pakistan's Role In Helping Taliban: US Rep Senator

Pak-Sponsored Khalistani Outfits Gaining Ground In US: Report

If We Attack, I'm Going To Call You Ahead Of Time: Top US Official Told China Before Trump's Exit, Reveals Book

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from World

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Will Look Into Pakistan's Role In Last 20 Years: Antony Blinken Tells US Lawmakers

Will Look Into Pakistan's Role In Last 20 Years: Antony Blinken Tells US Lawmakers

Pakistani Journalists Protest Against New Law Concerning Press Freedom

Pakistani Journalists Protest Against New Law Concerning Press Freedom

Hezbollah Delivers Oil Tanker From Iran To Lebanon, Violates US Sanctions

Hezbollah Delivers Oil Tanker From Iran To Lebanon, Violates US Sanctions

Read More from Outlook

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Delhi Police Bust Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals, Six Held In UP

Delhi Police Bust Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals, Six Held In UP

Outlook Web Desk / A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Bad Apples Spoil Himachal’s Much-Loved ‘Delicious’ Harvest

Bad Apples Spoil Himachal’s Much-Loved ‘Delicious’ Harvest

Ashwani Sharma / An unprecedented price crash in wholesale markets or mandis has upset Himachal Pradesh’s apple cart this season, distressing nearly 1.20 lakh growers in the state.

Advertisement
/