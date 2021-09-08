Skeptical About Taliban Government: German Foreign Minister

Germany's foreign minister has responded skeptically to the Taliban's announcement of an interim government line-up for Afghanistan.

The Taliban on Tuesday announced an all-male interim government stacked with veterans of their hard-line rule from the 1990s and the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition. Germany was a major troop provider for that alliance.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement that his country is ready to provide humanitarian aid via the United Nations and will continue to speak to the Taliban to secure the departure from Afghanistan of former employees and others.

He added that any commitment beyond that will depend on the Taliban's behavior.

Maas said: “The announcement of an interim government without the participation of other groups and yesterday's violence against female demonstrators and journalists in Kabul are not signals that make us optimistic about that.”

