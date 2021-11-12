Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky was responding to a question about the buildup of troops along Russia's frontier with Ukraine.

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(File photo) | AP

Trending

'Russia Will Never Invade Ukraine Unless Provoked'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T08:39:20+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 8:39 am

Russia's deputy UN ambassador said Thursday that Moscow will never invade Ukraine unless it is first provoked by its neighbor or someone else, then cited what he called many threats from Ukraine and provocative actions by US warships in the Black Sea.

Dmitry Polyansky was responding to a question about the buildup of troops along Russia's frontier with Ukraine, which has led to stepped up US pressure and an assurance Wednesday from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Ukrainian foreign minister that the American commitment to Ukraine's security and territorial integrity is “ironclad” and will not change.

Polyansky was asked if Russia planned to invade Ukraine.

“Never planned, never did, and never going to do it unless we're provoked by Ukraine, or by somebody else” and Russia's national sovereignty is threatened, he replied.

“There are a lot of threats coming from Ukraine,” Polyansky quickly added. “And don't forget that the American warships around the Black Sea acting very close.”

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“So, every day is a very difficult day to avoid direct clash in the Black Sea. We warned our American colleagues that this is a real provocation,” he told reporters at U.N. headquarters.

Blinken said the U.S. did not know Russia's intentions but said Moscow's “playbook” has been in the past to invent provocations along its border to justify military intervention.

“We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook,” he said. “If there are any provocations that we're seeing, they're coming from Russia,” and any Russian escalation along the border would be viewed with “grave concern.”

Russia has cast its weight behind a separatist insurgency in Ukraine's east that erupted shortly after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and has caused more than 14,000 deaths. Russia has repeatedly denied any presence of its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said last week that about 90,000 Russian troops are stationed not far from the border and in rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine's east. It said specifically that units of the Russian 41st Army have remained in Yelnya, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) north of the Ukrainian border.

“We have the right to concentrate our troops wherever we want,” Polyansky said. “This is not Ukrainian territory. This is Russian territory”

“But if you read the threats that are being pronounced in Ukraine against Russia, against Russian territorial integrity, then you will understand that a certain precaution is a logical step in such a situation,” he said. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) United Nations Ukraine Russia US United Nations International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Chhath Puja Celebrated In US By Indian-Americans

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Hong Kong's New M+ Museum Accused Of Censorship

COP26 Glasgow: India Highlights Importance Of Cleaner Road Transport For Emission Reduction

FW De Klerk: South Africa's Last Apartheid President Has Died

Twitter Hires Tess Rinearson To Run Twitter Crypto: What We Know So Far

Covid-19: Germany Reports New Record High Case Numbers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from World

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

China Warns Of Return To Cold War Tensions

Pakistan Foreign Minister Warns International Community Of Isolating Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Warns International Community Of Isolating Afghanistan

France-US Submarine Row: What Caused Rift Between Long-Standing Allies?

France-US Submarine Row: What Caused Rift Between Long-Standing Allies?

Explainer | Why US Inflation Is So High And How It May Ease

Explainer | Why US Inflation Is So High And How It May Ease

Read More from Outlook

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Outlook Web Desk / The report on Afghanistan by Congressional Research Service, says Pakistan has provided active and passive support to Taliban.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Koushik Paul / Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to power Australia to the T20 World Cup final.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Deutsche Welle / US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater efforts to combat global inequality and the dangers faced by children online.

Advertisement