Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Iran's First President After 1979 Islamic Revolution Abolhassan Banisadr Dies

Abolhassan Banisadr had fled Iran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy.

Iran's First President After 1979 Islamic Revolution Abolhassan Banisadr Dies
Former Iranian President Abolhassan Banisadr speaks during an interview. | AP

Trending

Iran's First President After 1979 Islamic Revolution Abolhassan Banisadr Dies
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T14:27:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 2:27 pm

Abolhassan Banisadr, Iran's first president after the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution who fled Tehran after being impeached for challenging the growing power of clerics as the nation became a theocracy, died Saturday. He was 88.

Among a sea of black-robed Shiite clerics, Banisadr stood out for his Western-style suits and a background so French that it was in philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre that he confided his belief he'd be Iran's first president some 15 years before it happened.

Those differences only isolated him as the nationalist sought to instill a socialist-style economy in Iran underpinned by his deep Shiite faith instilled by his cleric father.

Banisadr would never consolidate his grip on the government he supposedly led as events far beyond his control, like the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis and the invasion of Iran by Iraq, only added to the tumult that followed the revolution.

True power remained firmly wielded by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, whom Banisadr worked with in exile in France and followed back to Tehran amid the revolution. But Khomeini would toss Banisadr aside after only 16 months in office, sending him fleeing back to Paris, where he would remain for decades.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“I was like a child watching my father slowly turn into an alcoholic," Banisadr later said of Khomeini. "The drug this time was power.”

The family of Banisadr in a statement Saturday said he died at a hospital in Paris after a long illness. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Tehran Iran Iran cleric Islamic Republic's theocracy Iranian President Shiite Muslims / Shia Islam US Embassy Iraq Hostage Crisis Iran-Iraq France International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal

China-US Representatives To Convene Meeting To Discuss 'Phase 1' Of Bilateral Trade Deal

US Court Reinstates Ban On Most Abortions Day After Texas Clinics Began To Operate

Brazilians Desperate For Pre-Pandemic Normalcy Despite Death Toll Crossing 600,000

Chinese President Xi Jinping Calls For Peaceful Reunification With Taiwan

IS Claims Afghan Mosque Attack, Challenges Taliban

US To Hold Talks With Taliban Officials On Evacuees, First Since Afghan Exit

Pentagon Plan Focuses On Adapting To Climate Change

Covid-19 Rages In Russia As Vaccination Continues At Sluggish Rate

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Advertisement

More from World

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican

Pope Francis Will Not Attend UN Climate Summit: Vatican

Several Feared Dead As Powerful Explosion Takes Place Inside Afghanistan Mosque

Several Feared Dead As Powerful Explosion Takes Place Inside Afghanistan Mosque

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Awarded To Journalists Maria Ressa And Dmitry Muratov

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 Awarded To Journalists Maria Ressa And Dmitry Muratov

US: Texas Abortions Resume After Controversial Anti-Abortion Law Halted

US: Texas Abortions Resume After Controversial Anti-Abortion Law Halted

Read More from Outlook

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Outlook Web Desk / Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane anticipates rise of a LOC like situation if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers claimed Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles that mowed down protestors, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event.

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Soumitra Bose, Koushik Paul / Mumbai Indians won their final IPL 2021 league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but that was not enough for the defending champions.

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / 'He was my only son. I can arrange to pay double the amount that the government has paid as compensation to each family, provided it can bring back my 19-year-son,' said Satnam Singh.

Advertisement