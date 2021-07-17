Afghan Ambassador’s Daughter Abducted, Tortured In Pakistan

Afghan government has said its Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter Silsila Alikhil was abducted and severely tortured in Pakistan on Friday.

According to a report, the Afghan foreign ministry has strongly condemned the “heinous act” and expressed its “deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.”

The Afghan foreign ministry in a statement has said that Ambassador Alikhil’s daughter Silsila was abducted by unknown individuals on Friday while she was on her way home. She was severely tortured for hours. She has been released by the abductors and is currently under medical care, the ministry said.

The ministry called on the Pakistan government to ensure safety and security of its embassy, consulates and diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

The Afghan government has also urged the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest time possible.

