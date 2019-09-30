While S Sreesanth Talks About Fighting Shashi Tharoor, BJP Gives Tickets To Wrestlers And Ex-Hockey Captain For Haryana Elections

Poshan
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets to two wrestlers -- Yogeshwar Dutt And Babita Phogat, and former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2019
The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to the polls on October 21, while the results will be declared on October 24.
Even as talks of cricketer S Sreesanth's wish to contest against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections dominated the social media, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has given tickets to two wrestlers -- Yogeshwar Dutt And Babita Phogat, and former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and senior leaders huddled together, the BJP released its first list of 78 candidates for the election to Haryana's 90-seat assembly, which will be held on October 21.

Among them are Olympic medallist Yogeshwar, and Babita and former hockey player Sandeep. Dutt will contest from Baroda, Phogat will fight polls from Dadri and Sandeep from Pehowa.

These names were approved by the BJP's Central Election Committee that met on Sunday.

The ruling BJP had convened the crucial CEC meeting on Sunday, after some delay as the Prime Minister was away in the US for more than a week and only returned on Saturday evening.

