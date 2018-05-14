Clashes Break Out Across West Bengal During Panchayat Polls

Violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal, as the polling for the single phase panchayat elections is underway on Monday.

Within less than two hours after the polling began, the State Election Commission has received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said.

Advertisement opens in new window

(Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook photo)

The SEC is conducting the panchayat election.

Violence broke out in North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts.

In North 24 Parganas, the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of letting loose a reign of terror in several parts of the district, especially in Amdanga area.

A few people were injured when clashes broke out between two groups, SEC sources said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick denied the involvement of the TMC in the incident and accused BJP of terrorising the voters.

(Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook photo)

In Dinhata area of Coochbehar district in North Bengal, a few voters were injured after clashes broke out between two groups outside a polling station, the sources said. The voters later on lodged a police complaint.

(Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook photo)

Violence was reported in Burdwan districts too. The opposition CPI(M) and BJP had accused the TMC of terrorising voters and hurling bombs outside polling stations. The TMC has termed the allegations as baseless.

(Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook photo)

After a protracted legal battle in the Kolkata High Court and the Supreme Court involving the Sec, the TMC and the opposition parties, the three-tier panchayat polls in is being held in the state.

(With PTI inputs)