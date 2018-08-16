AIIMS issued another statement on the health of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, saying his condition remains critical.

The 93-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS Wednesday evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee. After Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

August 16| 12.15 A.M: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vaajpayee is admitted.

August 16| 11.45 A.M: He is our idol. With just his presence we got inspiration and encouragement, we pray for his health, no one can ever be like Atal Ji, campaigning for him was an honour for me: Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan

August 16| 11.40 A.M: Saddened to hear about the critical health condition of Atal Bihari Vaajpayee ji. Praying for his speedy recovery: N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

August 16| 11.10 A.M: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems: AIIMS statement

August 16| 11.00 A.M: EAM Sushma Swaraj and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Vajpayee is on life support system.

August 16| 10.15 A.M: Senior BJP leader LK Advani and daughter Pratibha Advani arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted.

August 16| 10.00 A.M: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted.

August 16| 10.00 A.M: I have been praying to god that just once I can see him give a speech again. Our family can never ever erase that image of his from our minds. I hope he gets well soon: Kanti Mishra, Niece of Atal Bihari Vaajpayee

August 16| 08.00 A.M: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is admitted. Vajpayee’s condition is critical & he is on life support system.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS today to enquire about the condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

