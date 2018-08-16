The Website
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Continues To Be Critical, On Life Support Systems, Says AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems, AIIMS hospital said in a statement.

File Photo
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems, AIIMS hospital said in a fresh statement on Thursday. 

The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

 

"Unfortunately, his condition has worsened. His condition is critical and he is on life-support system," the AIIMS had said in the statement last night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS yesterday evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee.

Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.

Click here for Live updates. 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS this morning to enquire about the condition of the former prime minister. BJP veteran L K Advani was also at the hospital to enquire about the health of Vajpayee.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia. 

 

(PTI)

 

 

