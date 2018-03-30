The Website
30 March 2018

V K Singh To Visit Iraq On April 1 To Bring Remains Of 39 Indian Nationals

Sushma Swaraj had informed the Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the terror outfit Islamic State (IS).
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-03-30T11:43:28+0530

Minister of State (MoS) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) General V.K. Singh will visit Iraq on April 1 to bring back the mortal remains of the 39 Indians killed in Mosul.

On March 20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the terror outfit Islamic State (IS).

Soon after this, General Singh had stated that it would take around eight to ten days to obtain the mortal remains of its nationals as legal procedures were underway.

The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they were kidnapped, ANI reported.

