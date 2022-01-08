Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Thrashed A Troll Who Wished For Her Death After She Got Diagnosed Of Covid-19

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker shared screenshots of the hate comments received on her timeline and bashed her trollers with a befitting reply.

Swara Bhasker Thrashed A Troll Who Wished For Her Death After She Got Diagnosed Of Covid-19
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker gives a befitting reply to her trollers. | Instagram/@reallyswara

Trending

Swara Bhasker Thrashed A Troll Who Wished For Her Death After She Got Diagnosed Of Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T16:50:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 4:50 pm

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently took to social media and announced that she has tested Covid positive and is under quarantine. While many fans and well-wishers wished for her speedy recovery, several social media users went to an extreme and posted nasty comments wishing 'death' for her.

Hitting back hard at her trolls, Bhasker hit back at them and said that they need to control their hateful emotions. Furthermore, she denoted them as "friends" and said that if something happened to her, how are they gonna earn their bread and run their house smoothly? 

In a tweet, she mentions the witty comeback and writes:

To this, film director Faraz Arif Ansari and Bhasker's well-wishers tweeted about the same and said that Bhasker is one of the most courageous people he knows and he is indeed proud to call her a part of his family.  He wrote:

Another social media user ignored the spiteful comments on her and wished the actress a long life. She wrote: 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Another user and Bhasker's well-wisher told the actress to get well soon and not to be concerned by the hateful comments by "sadists". He wrote:

Another social media user tweeted and told Bhasker to keep her spirits up and to continue inspiring people with her hit-back attitude: 

The actress then thanked the well-wishers for their gestures of wishing her a speedy recovery.

The actress had earlier mentioned that she was isolated and under home quarantine. Her symptoms included fever,  headache with a loss of taste. She also informed that she had been double vaccinated before and hoped that the virus passes soon.

Bhasker is currently in Delhi at her residence. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Swara Bhasker Mumbai Film Entertainment COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Twitter Social Media Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Said She Wants Her Future Child To Resemble Hrithik Roshan

Kristen Stewart Said She Wants Her Future Child To Resemble Hrithik Roshan

Samantha Lockwood Opens Up On Link Up Rumours With Salman Khan

Shruti Haasan Admits She Said 'I Love You' First To Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

Kishwer Merchant And Suyash Rai's Four-Month-Old Son Tests Covid Positive

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' Directors On How Anthologies Are Here To Stay

Samantha Prabhu Encourages Dialogue Around Mental Health

Kajal Aggarwal Excited To Meet Her Little One; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Comments 'Look At You Glowing'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Look As Vedha, Fans Say 'Hottest Vedha Is Here'

Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Look As Vedha, Fans Say 'Hottest Vedha Is Here'

Saumya Kamble Lift’s 'India’s Best Dancer Season 2' Trophy

Saumya Kamble Lift’s 'India’s Best Dancer Season 2' Trophy

Golden Globes 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film; Full List Here

Golden Globes 2022: Will Smith Wins Best Actor, The Power of Dog wins Best Film; Full List Here

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

'Full House' Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

Read More from Outlook

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Djokovic Wins Court Battle Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement