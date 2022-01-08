Swara Bhasker Thrashed A Troll Who Wished For Her Death After She Got Diagnosed Of Covid-19

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker recently took to social media and announced that she has tested Covid positive and is under quarantine. While many fans and well-wishers wished for her speedy recovery, several social media users went to an extreme and posted nasty comments wishing 'death' for her.

Hitting back hard at her trolls, Bhasker hit back at them and said that they need to control their hateful emotions. Furthermore, she denoted them as "friends" and said that if something happened to her, how are they gonna earn their bread and run their house smoothly?

In a tweet, she mentions the witty comeback and writes:

And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Tx7mq3zQOD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2022

To this, film director Faraz Arif Ansari and Bhasker's well-wishers tweeted about the same and said that Bhasker is one of the most courageous people he knows and he is indeed proud to call her a part of his family. He wrote:

One of the most courageous people I know and I’m so proud to call you my family! More power to you, Swaru jaan — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) January 7, 2022

Another social media user ignored the spiteful comments on her and wished the actress a long life. She wrote:

God forbid ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Long live. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 7, 2022

Another user and Bhasker's well-wisher told the actress to get well soon and not to be concerned by the hateful comments by "sadists". He wrote:

Those are sadists Swara and wonder if you care either. Wish u quick n complete recovery. I am sure to see u more often on twitter during quarantine ;) — Sumit Monga Ø³ÙÂÂÂÂÂ ÛÂÂÂÂÂØª ÙÂÂÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂÂÚ¯Ø§ (@sumitmonga) January 7, 2022

Another social media user tweeted and told Bhasker to keep her spirits up and to continue inspiring people with her hit-back attitude:

Hate is a self destroying virtue..

And the trolls must be seething with fury at your nonchalance.

Keep the spirits up, as you do inspire others with your hit back attitude. — Raymond Albert Fernandes . . (@raalferns) January 7, 2022

The actress then thanked the well-wishers for their gestures of wishing her a speedy recovery.

Thank you Tweeple for all the love, healing wishes and get-well-soon messages.. means a lot! Apologies I am unable to reply to every single one of them but I’m deeply grateful and touched. Take care of you and your loved ones! ðð¤ðð½ #gratitude — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2022

The actress had earlier mentioned that she was isolated and under home quarantine. Her symptoms included fever, headache with a loss of taste. She also informed that she had been double vaccinated before and hoped that the virus passes soon.

Bhasker is currently in Delhi at her residence.