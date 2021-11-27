Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

"I’ve always wanted a family and children," says the actress.

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child
Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child | Instagram/@reallyswara

Trending

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T14:18:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 2:18 pm

Swara Bhaskar has revealed that she is expecting her first child. She is not, however, expecting a child through pregnancy; instead, she has opted to adopt a child, which she is quite happy about. The actress has already begun the legal procedure of child adoption and is currently on the Central Adoption Resource Authority's waiting list (CARA).

"I’ve always wanted a family and children," the Bollywood actress said in a statement. "I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption – the process and experience.” she continued.

“I also spoke to some officials at CARA who were very helpful and helped me understand the process," Bhaskar said, opening up about the whole process. "Finally, after all this research, I spoke to my parents, who eventually agreed and are now fully supportive of my decision. I completed all the formalities and I am now a PAP on CARA. I know the waiting period is long- often as long as 3 years but I cannot wait to be a parent"

On the work front, Bhaskar will be seen in ‘Sheer Qorma’ with Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. She also has ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in the pipeline. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Swara Bhaskar Mumbai Adoption Bollywood Indian film industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Abhishek Banerjee: I Had No Idea Gender-Testing In Sports Was Such A Big Thing

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Set To Get Married On December 9, 2021

‘Antim’ Actress Mahima Makwana: I Was Intimidated Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time On ‘Bigg Boss’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Read More from Outlook

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Haima Deshpande / History is witness to the reality that the fear of the Shiv Sena went away after Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief. Many say that his moderate outlook has defanged the Shiv Sena and turned the roar into a meow.

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement