Zlatan Ibrahimovic To Miss Sweden's Euro 2020 Campaign

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not feature for Sweden at Euro 2020, head coach Janne Andersson has confirmed.

Ibrahimovic made a return to the national team in March, playing in World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo.

But a knee injury has ended his hopes of representing his country at the rescheduled European Championship, with Ibrahimovic ruled out after Milan confirmed a treatment plan that will take six weeks.

"I spoke to Zlatan Ibrahimovic today, who unfortunately told me his injury will prevent his participation in the European Championship this summer,” said Andersson.

"Of course, it is sad, especially for Zlatan, but for us too. I hope that he is back on the pitch again as soon as possible."

Though injury has curtailed his season, Ibrahimovic has enjoyed an excellent campaign for Milan.

He has scored 15 league goals for Rossoneri at a minutes per goal ratio of 99.87 that trails only Luis Muriel (63.05) and Cristiano Ronaldo (97.61) among Serie A players with at least 10 goals in 2020-21.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's record goalscorer, with 62 in 118 caps.

Sweden face a difficult task to reach the last 16 of Euro 2020, having been drawn in Group E alongside Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

