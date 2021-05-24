May 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Wrestler Murder Case: Railways Set To Suspend Sushil Kumar

Wrestler Murder Case: Railways Set To Suspend Sushil Kumar

On the run for nearly three weeks, Sushil Kumar was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium

PTI 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 2:34 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wrestler Murder Case: Railways Set To Suspend Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar was posted by the Delhi government as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for development of sports at school level.
File Photo
Wrestler Murder Case: Railways Set To Suspend Sushil Kumar
outlookindia.com
2021-05-24T14:34:07+05:30

The Northern Railway is set to suspend wrestler Sushil Kumar after he was arrested by the Delhi Police in a murder case, a spokesperson said on Monday. (More Sports News)

A senior commercial manager with the Northern Railway, Olympic medallist Kumar was posted by the Delhi government as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for the development of sports at the school level.

On the run for nearly three weeks, Kumar was arrested a day ago for his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, along with co-accused Ajay from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

"The Railway Board has received a report on the case on Sunday from the Delhi government. He has FIRs registered against him and he will be suspended," Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar told PTI.

Officials said that an official order suspending the wrestler will be issued in a couple of days.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Why Wrestling Star Sushil Kumar, Linked With Deadly Gangster, Sees Jail A Safe Haven

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sushil Kumar Wrestling Other Sports Murder Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos