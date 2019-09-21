World Wrestling Championships 2019: Deepak Punia Advances To Final, Defeats Stefan Reichmuth In Semis

Deepak Punia became the first Indian wrestler to reach the finals of the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, after defeating Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth, 8-2.

The reigning junior world championship will now face Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the summit clash. He has also already qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the semis in his weight category.

To enter the semis, he defeated Colombia's Carlos Izquierdo 7-6 in the 86 kg weight category.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to congratulate his comrade. He said, "Congratulations to #DeepakPunia phalwan for securing a berth in the Olympics and for reaching the finals of the world championship 2019, best wishes, bring home the gold medal".

Bajrang Punia also won a bronze medal on Friday in the championship, defeating Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the 65 kg weight category.