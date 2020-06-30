June 30, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Women's Indian Open Golf Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Women's Indian Open Golf Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Women's Indian Open Golf, co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour in 2010, was scheduled to be held in October

PTI 30 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Women's Indian Open Golf Cancelled Due To COVID-19
Christine Wolf of Austria with Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.
Courtesy: Twitter (@LETgolf)
Women's Indian Open Golf Cancelled Due To COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2020-06-30T18:23:12+0530

The Hero Women's Indian Open golf tournament was on Tuesday cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour in 2010, was scheduled for October. It will now return to the Gary Player Course at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram in October next year.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) and Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) said "keeping the health and safety as top priority" such a decision became necessary.

"It was a very difficult decision, but the right one under the present circumstances of the ongoing pandemic. With no likelihood of any respite in the foreseeable future, safeguarding the health and well being of all players, officials and spectators is of paramount importance," WGAI President Kavita Singh said.

"Together, with our sponsors, including DLF, Castrol and others, we hope to return next year with another stellar edition of the Hero Women's Indian Open in October, 2021."

Alexandra Armas, Chief Executive LET, said, "It is incredibly disappointing to miss a year of the Hero Women’s Indian Open, one of the biggest professional women’s golf events of the Tour. But we look forward to being back next year."

The Hero Women’s Indian Open has been held every year since 2007.

DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, has been the venue every year except in 2013 and 2014, when the course was undergoing a re-design.

Next Story >>

Virat Kohli Picks 'Very Important Milestone' Match In Indian Test Cricket Team's Journey

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Golf Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos