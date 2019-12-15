WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: Controversial Ravindra Jadeja Run-Out Leaves Captains Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard With Different 'Facts' - Video

The controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja during the first ODI match between India and the West Indies at Chennai on Sunday left two captains -- Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard -- endorsing two 'facts'.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Harsha Bhogle asked both the captains to share views on the run-out. India captain expressed his strong displeasure at the manner in which Jadeja was given run-out following a late DRS call. But victorious Windies captain Kieron Pollard said that the right decision was made in the end.

"The thought is simple, the fielder asked 'how is that' and the umpire said 'not out'. The dismissal ends there. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again. I've never seen that happen in cricket," said Kohli following India's eight-wicket loss.

"I don't know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again. And figure out what needs to be done in cricket. People sitting outside can't dictate what happens on the field. I think that's exactly what happened there," he added.

The third umpire ruled Jadeja out after which Kohli looked miffed and rose from his seat before having a word with the fourth umpire Anil Choudhary. However, he did not enter the field of play.

"For me at the end of the day, the right decision was made, which is important. We appealed and the umpire didn't take it at that time, but eventually, the right decision was made," said Pollard.

The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja went for a quick single and the fielder affected a direct hit at the striker's end. The on-field umpire Shaun George did not give it out though Jadeja appeared to be short of his crease and neither there was an instant appeal from the West Indies players.

However, the on-field umpire made a late referral to the third umpire after the dismissal was shown on the big screen.

After Roston Chase hit the stumps from the mid-wicket region, he seemed to ask the umpire to have a look at it, but he did not raise his finger.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard then took up the issue with umpire George, who subsequently signalled the third umpire to check.

Put into bat first, India lost the top-three KL Rahul, Kohli and Rohit Sharma early, then Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant revived the innings to set a 288-run target.

But the lack of a specialist fifth bowler hurt India as the Windies chased down 288 rather comfortably with Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope hitting contrasting centuries.