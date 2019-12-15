IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Fuming Virat Kohli Takes On Umpire After 'Belated' Dismissal Of Ravindra Jadeja - Video

A fuming Virat Kohli on Sunday took on match officials after Ravindra Jadeja was given run-out after a belated DRS referral during the first ODI match between India and the West Indies at Chennai.

The third umpire ruled Jadeja out after which Kohli looked miffed and rose from his seat before having a word with the fourth umpire (Anil Choudhary).

Watch the dismissal here:

The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja went for a quick single and the fielder affected a direct hit at the striker's end.

However, the on-field umpire Shaun George did not give it out though Jadeja appeared to be short of his crease and neither there was an instant appeal from the West Indies players.

The on-field umpire made a late referral to the third umpire after the dismissal was shown on the big screen.

After Roston Chase hit the stumps from the mid-wicket region, he seemed to ask the umpire to have a look at it, but he did not raise his finger.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard then took up the issue with umpire George, who subsequently signalled the third umpire to check.

However, he did not enter the field of play.