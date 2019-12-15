IND Vs WI, 1st ODI Highlights: Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope Star As West Indies Thrash India By Eight Wickets

Stunning win for the West Indies. Their young guns fired big time. After winning the toss, Sheldon Cottrell removed KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the same over, then Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope hit contrasting tons to humble India in India. Asked to bat first, India lost the top-three early, but Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored fifties to set a 289-run target at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on . But the visitors romped home with 13 balls to spare.

And here's what Virat Kohli said about that Ravindra Jadeja run-out: "Oh it's simple, the fielder asks 'how is that?' and the umpire says 'not out'. People sitting outside can't dictate what happens on the field. I think that's what happened." And this is what Kieron Pollard said: "For me at the end of the day, the right decision was made, which is important. We appealed and the umpire didn't take it at that time, but eventually, the right decision was made."

Man of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer (139 off 106; 11x4s, 7x6s)

Second match is scheduled for Wednesday at Visakhapatnam. Catch highlights of the IND vs WI, 1st ODI match here:

West Indies Innings; Target - 288 Runs

9:48 PM IST: Shivam Dube continues. Nicholas Pooran hits the first ball for a four, to deep mid-wicket. A single to sweeper cover to rotate the strike. Then, another single to square leg. Pooran hits the next ball for a four, to long-off. Scores tied. And we have Dhoni, Dhoni chant. Pooran hits the next ball for a four over mid-wcicket for a eight-wicket win. WI - 291/2 (47.5). Hope - 102; Pooran - 29.

9:44 PM IST: Deepak Chahar with his last over. Singles off the first two balls, then a dot. But Shai Hope hits the next ball for a straight six. Clean hit. And a four to deep mid-wicket for a 149-ball hudred. Back-to-back tons for Hope. 12 runs from the over. WI - 277/2 (47). Hope - 101; Pooran - 16. Windies need 11 in 18. Chahar's figures: 10-1-48-1.

9:39 PM IST: Shivam Dube on with his seventh over. Nicholas Pooran hits the fourth ball for a four. Eight runs from the over. WI - 265/2 (46). Hope - 90; Pooran - 15. Windies need 23 in 24.

9:36 PM IST: Mohammed Shami on with his ninth over. Shai Hope hits the second ball for a four. Nine runs from the over. WI - 257/2 (45). Hope - 88; Pooran - 9. Windies need 31 in 30.

9:30 PM IST: Deepak Chahar on with his ninth over. Brilliant over. Four singles. 18 runs in the last five overs. WI - 244/2 (44). Hope - 82; Pooran - 6. Windies need 40 in 36. Asking rate 6.67.

9:26 PM IST: Shivam Dube on with his sixth over. Four singles from the over. WI - 244/2 (43). Hope - 80; Pooran - 4. Windies need 44 in 42.

9:20 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav on with his last over. Nicholas Pooran takes a single off the fourth ball, then another dot. A wide followed and a huge shout for LBW against Shai Hope. Original decision not out. India lose review. Ball missing leg stump. two runs from the over. India are suddenly interested. WI - 240/2 (42). Hope - 78; Pooran - 2. Windies need 48 in 48. Yadav's figures: 10-0-45-0.

9:15 PM IST: Mohammed Shami continues. Three dots to Shai Hope, but the fourth ball goes for a four, to deep mid-wicket. Six runs from the over. WI - 238/2 (41). Hope - 78; Pooran - 1. Windies need 50 in 54.

9:09 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav on with his ninth over. A wide and a single from it and two good shouts against Shai Hope. WI - 232/2 (40). Hope - 73; Pooran - 0. Windies need 56 in 60.

9:05 PM IST: Mohammed Shami returns for his seventh over. Shimron Hetmyer hits the first ball for a four, to long-off. Two dots, then Hetmyer (139 off 106; 11x4s, 7x6s) holes out at deep mid-wicket. Catch taken by Shreyas Iyer, redemption comes very late. Nicholas Pooran, left-handed batsman, is the new man. WI - 230/2 (39). Hope - 72; Pooran - 0.

8:57 PM IST: Shivam Dube returns for his fifth over. A dot and Shimron Hetmyer takes a single, to long-on for 200-riun stand with Shai Hope in 200 balls. Another single, to square leg and Hetmyer replaces his bat. And he hits a six with the new bat, over long on. Then a four to extra cover. A single to end the over. 13 runs from the over. WI - 223/1 (38). Hope - 70; Hetmyer - 134. Windies need 65 in 72.

8:52 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues. Two doubles and two singles from his eighth over. WI - 210/1 (37). Hope - 69; Hetmyer - 122. Windies need 78 in 78.

8:48 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his last over. Shimron Hetmyer hits the fourth ball for a four, to long on. Then another one, this one a mighty six, the same area but lot bigger. Indian swordman is put to the sword. 13 runs from the over. WI - 204/1 (36). Hope - 66; Hetmyer - 119. Windies need 84 in 84. Jadeja's figures: 10-0-58-0.

8:44 PM IST: Deepak Chahar returns for his seventh over. Shimron Hetmyer hits the first ball for a four, thick edge and wide of the wicketkeeper. Two dots and Shreyas Iyer drops Hetmyer at long-on. One of the easiest catches to be dropped. Then another lucky four, to third man. This time off the bat of Shai Hope. 10 runs from the over. WI - 191/1 (35). Hope - 65; Hetmyer - 107. Windies need 97 runs.

8:40 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his ninth over. Shimron Hetmyer takes a single, then Shai Hope blocks the next five balls before taking a double, to fine leg. Three runs from the over. WI - 178/1 (34). Hope - 60; Hetmyer - 102. Windies need 107 runs.

8:33 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav on with his eighth over. Virat Kohli is back on the field. Shai Hope takes a single to give Shimron Hetmyer the strike. And a single to complete his fifth hundred, second against India, in 85 balls. Four runs from the over. WI - 178/1 (33). Hope - 58; Hetmyer - 101. Windies need 110 runs. Drinks.

8:29 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his eighth over. Five singles. No, third umpire catches Jadeja for front foot infringement. Free hit, with Shimron Hetmyer on 99. Nothing from it, though. WI - 174/1 (32). Hope - 56; Hetmyer - 99. Windies need 114 runs.

8:24 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav on with his seventh over. And seven runs from it. WI - 168/1 (31). Hope - 53; Hetmyer - 97. Windies need 120 runs.

8:20 PM IST: And another bowling change as India continue to look for wickets. Ravindra Jadeja on with his seventh over. A single off the last ball and fifty for S92 balls. Also 150-run stand with Shimron Hetmyer. WI - 161/1 (30). Hope - 50; Hetmyer - 96. Windies need 127 runs.

8:17 PM IST: Another bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav returns for his sixth over. Four singles and a double off the first five balls. WI - 160/1 (29). Hope - 49; Hetmyer - 96. Windies need 128 runs.

8:13 PM IST: Mohammed Shami on with his sixth over. Singles off the last four balls. WI - 154/1 (28). Hope - 47; Hetmyer - 92. Windies need 134 runs.

8:09 PM IST: Shimron Hetmyer is fine. Ravindra Jadeja on with his sixth over. Only a single off the second ball. But record stand -- second-highest for second wicket partnership (139 off 137) for WI vs India -- between Shai Hope and Hetmyer -- after 221 by Greenidge and Richards in Jamshedpur in 1983. WI - 150/1 (27). Hope - 44; Hetmyer - 90. Windies need 138 runs.

8:05 PM IST: Shimron Hetmyer is down. Cramp. Looks like in serious pain. Blessing in disguise for India?

8:01 PM IST: Virat Kohli brings Mohammed Shami back. Shai Hope hits the first ball for a four, inside edge. A single, then a dot. Shimron Hetmyer takes a double off the fourth ball, courtesy a misfield and com box, Harsha Bhogle begs not to show Kohli footage. Then a six. Serious pull shot. 13 runs from the over. WI - 149/1 (26). Hope - 44; Hetmyer - 90.

7:57 PM IST: Shivam Dube continues. And he continues to leak runs. First ball hot for a four, past backward point, by Shimron Hetmyer. He is dealing in boundaries. Eight runs from the over. WI - 136/1 (25). Hope - 39; Hetmyer - 82. Windies need 152 runs.

7:52 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his fifth over. Shimron Hetmyer hits the third ball for a four, to backward point. Eight runs from the over. WI - 128/1 (24). Hope - 38; Hetmyer - 76. Windies need 156 runs.

7:48 PM IST: Shivam Dube comes back for his third over. Shimron Hetmyer hits the fourth ball for a four to long on. WI - 120/1 (23). Hope - 36; Hetmyer - 70. Windies need 168 runs.

7:42 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his fourth over, and he is hit for back-to-back sixes by Shimron Hetmyer, off the last two balls. 16 runs from the over. WI - 113/1 (22). Hope - 34; Hetmyer - 65. Windies need 175 runs.

7:38 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues. Four singles from it. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer reaches his fifty with a single off the fifth ball, in fifty balls. WI - 97/1 (21). Hope - 33; Hetmyer - 50. Windies need 191 runs.

7:36 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on with his third over. Six runs from it -- four singles and a double. WI - 93/1 (20). Hope - 31; Hetmyer - 48.

7:31 PM IST: Deepak Chahar returns for his fifth over. Three singles. WI - 87/1 (19). Hope - 27; Hetmyer - 46.

7:28 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja continues. Another tidy spell. Singles off the first two balls. WI - 84/1 (18). Hope - 26; Hetmyer - 44. They have added 73 runs in 83 balls for the second wicket. Windies need 204 runs.

7:22 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav continues. Single off the last ball. WI - 82/1 (17). Hope - 25; Hetmyer - 43. They need 206 runs. Drinks.

7:20 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja on. Two singles from the over. WI - 81/1 (16). Hope - 24; Hetmyer - 43. They need 207 runs.

7:17 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav continues. Shimron Hetmyer hits the first ball for a six over long-on. Clean hit. nine runs from the over. WI - 79/1 (15). Hope - 23; Hetmyer - 42. They need 209 runs.

7:13 PM IST: Bowling change. Kedar Jadhav, off-spinner, on. Shimron Hetmyer hits the first ball for a four, then another off the fourth ball. Before that, Hetmyer survived a run out at the striker's end as Rishabh Pant can collect the ball. Virat Kohli is fuming. 11 runs from the over. WI - 70/1 (14). Hope - 22; Hetmyer - 34.

7:08 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav continues. Four runs from the over -- 1,2,1 off the last three balls. WI - 59/1 (13). Hope - 21; Hetmyer - 24. They need 229 runs.

7:04 PM IST: Shivam Dube on with his second over. Shai Hope hits the third ball for a four. 10 runs from the over. WI - 55/1 (12). Hope - 20; Hetmyer - 21.

7:00 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav continues. Nine runs from his second over, including five wides. WI - 45/1 (11). Hope - 11; Hetmyer - 20. They need 244 runs.

6:56 PM IST: Double bowling change. Shivam Dube, right-arm medium-pacer, on. Shimron Hetmyer hits the fourth ball for a four. Five runs from the over. WI - 36/1 (10). Hope - 9; Hetmyer - 18.

6:51 PM IST: Bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman bowler, into the attack. Four runs from his first over. WI - 31/1 (8). Hope - 8; Hetmyer - 14. They need 257 runs.

6:48 PM IST: Mohammed Shami on with his fourth over. A maiden over, and a shout for run out against Shai Hope in the third ball. Batsman is home, comfortably. WI - 27/1 (7). Hope - 7; Hetmyer - 11. They need 261 runs.

6:44 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues. Shai Hope hits the second ball for a four, a good looking cover drive. Six runs from the over. WI - 27/1 (7). Hope - 7; Hetmyer - 11.

6:38 PM IST: Mohammed Shami continues and again, he's hit for two fours in an over -- off the second and fifth balls by Shimron Hetmyer. WI - 21/1 (6). Hope - 2; Hetmyer - 10.

6:33 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues. And first WICKET. Traps Sunil Ambris (9 off 8) in front. Shimron Hetmyer, left-handed batsman, is the new man. A single off the last ball. WI - 12/1 (5). They need 276 runs.

6:27 PM IST: Mohammed Shami continues and a single from his second over. WI - 11/0 (4). Ambris - 9; Hope - 2.

6:24 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues. Five dots to Shai Hope, then a double to mid-off with Virat Kohli stopping a certain boundary. WI - 10/0 (3). Ambris - 8; Hope - 2.

6:19 PM IST: Mohammed Shami shares the new ball with Deepak Chahar, and he is hit for two fours by Sunil Ambris, off the third and fifth balls. WI - 8/0 (2). Ambris - 8; Hope - 0.

6:15 PM IST: Maiden over from Deepak Chahar.

6:12 PM IST: Players are out for the second half of the match. Shai Hope to face the first ball from Deepak Chahar. Sunil Ambris is his opening partner.

India Innings

5:41 PM IST: Keemo Paul on with the last over. Shivam Dube takes a double off the first ball, then departs. Caught by Jason Holder. Deepak Chahar also holes out, but review saves him. No-ball for height. Seven runs from the over. IND - 288/8 (50).

5:34 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell with his last over. Two singles, then a wide. Shivam Dube hits the third legal delivery for a four to long on. Two more single, and nine runs from the over. IND - 279/7 (49). Dube - 7; Chahar - 2. Cottrell's figures: 10-3-46-2.

5:29 PM IST: Keemo Paul on with his sixth over. A single, then a dot. Kedar Jadhav (40 off 35) goes for a biggie and is caught at long-on by Kieron Pollard. Shivam Dube is the new man and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 21) is run out. Very late call from the umpire. Kieron Pollard sure was prompted by the replay, or someone from the Windies camp. Right call, but wrong precedent. Two wickets in two balls. Deepak Chahar joins Dube. Two runs from the over. IND - 270/7 (48). Dube - 1; Chahar - 0.

5:20 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell on with his ninth over. Kedar Jadhav hits the first ball for a four, to third man. A dot than, a double off the third ball as Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja scamper for the second. Two more singles and eight runs from the over. IND - 268/5 (47). Jadhav - 40; Jadeja - 20.

5:15 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his ninth over. Ravindra Jadeja hits the last ball past fine leg fielder for a four. And a fifty-run stand in 38 balls with Kedar Jadhav. 10 runs from the over. IND - 260/5 (46). Jadhav - 33; Jadeja - 19.

5:10 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell returns for his eighth over. And the innings well past schedule close time (5:00 PM IST). And the Windies are in no hurry. Five runs from the over. IND - 250/5 (45). Jadhav - 30; Jadeja - 13.

5:04 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph returns for his eight over. A dot to Kedar Jadhav, then two singles. Jadhav hits the fourth ball for a four, lofting over square leg fielder. A wide, down the leg. Jadhav plays a sublime cut shot for another four. 11 runs from the over. IND - 245/5 (44). Jadhav - 29; Jadeja - 11.

4:59 PM IST: Hayden Walsh on with his fifth over. Three singles then a double, courtesy an overthrow. Two more singles. Seven runs from the over. IND - 234/5 (43). Jadhav - 20; Jadeja - 10.

4:54 PM IST: Kieron Pollard on with his fourth over. Three singles then a dot to Ravindra Jadeja. Then a fine glance for a four. Seven runs from the over. IND - 227/5 (42). Jadhav - 17; Jadeja - 6. 32 runs and a wicket in the last five overs.

4:51 PM IST: Hayden Walsh returns for his fourth over. A double and a single from it. IND - 220/5 (41). Jadhav - 15; Jadeja - 1.

4:46 PM IST: Kieron Pollard continues. A single off the first and a double to deep-wicket, courtesy a misfield but Nicholas Pooran. Rishabh Pant hits the next ball for a for to deep extra cover. Powerful drive. Then the wicket. Caught at deep square leg by Shirmon Hetmyer. Pant made 71 off 69 with the the help of seven fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man. Kedar Jadhav hits the next ball for a six, over mid-wicket. 13 runs from the over. IND - 216/5 (40). Jadhav - 12; Jadeja - 0.

4:39 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his seventh over. Two dots to Rishabh Pant, and a single to square leg. And 200 up for India. Three more singles from the over. IND - 203/4 (39). Pant - 53; Jadhav - 5.

4:35 PM IST: Kieron Pollard continues. Four singles from the over. IND - 199/4 (38). Pant - 63; Jadhav - 3.

4:31 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph returns for his sixth over. A wide to start with, then two singles, followed by another wide. Then, WICKET! Shreyas Iyer (70 off 88, 5x4s, 1X6) picks Kieron Pollard at midwicket, just like Virat Kohli did. Kedar Jadhav, right-handed batsman, joins Rishabh Pant. Six runs from the over. IND - 195/4 (37). Pant - 61; Jadhav - 1.

4:23 PM IST: Kieron Pollard introduces himself into the attack. A dot, then a single as Shreyas Iyer rotates the strike. Then DROPPED catch. Rishabh Pant fails to clears the infield and straight to cover. But Sheldon Cottrell gives him a life. Hayden Walsh responds with a brilliant stop backward point to keep Pant at strike. Then a double to backward point. Four runs from the eventful over. IND - 189/3 (36). Iyer - 69; Pant - 59.

4:18 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell on with his seventh over. A dot than a four as Shreyas Iyer hits it past fine leg fielder. And 100-run stand for the fourth-wicket in 99 balls. Seven runs from the over. IND - 185/3 (35). Iyer - 68; Pant - 56.

4:13 PM IST: Roston Chase returns for his seventh over. And Shreyas Iyer plays his first aerial shot in 76 balls, and it goes for a six -- over mid-wicket. He pulls the next ball to deep and good fielding from Nicholas Pooran to restrict it to a double. A dot then, Rishabh Pant takes a single off the fourth ball. A dot that a four to long-on to end the over. 13 runs from the over. IND - 178/3 (34). Iyer - 62; Pant - 55. 49 runs from the last five overs.

4:09 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell returns for his sixth over. Rishabh Pant takes a double off the third ball to register his maiden ODI fifty, in 49 balls with the help of five fours and six. Seven runs from the over. IND - 165/3 (33). Iyer - 51; Pant - 53.

4:03 PM IST: Jason Holder on with his eighth over. FIFTY for Shreyas Iyer with a single off the fourth ball, in 70 balls with the help of four fours. That ball turns out to be a no-ball too, and Rishabh pant hits the free-hit delivery for a four, straight over the bowler's head. 11 runs from the over. IND - 158/3 (32). Iyer - 51; Pant - 48.

3:54 PM IST: Keemo Paul on with his fifth over. Three singles, then a full toss to Rishabh Pant for a no-ball. A wide for the free-hit. Then a four to fine leg, meaning six runs from the fourth ball. 10 runs from the over. IND - 147/3 (31). Iyer - 49; Pant - 40. 38 runs in the last five overs. Drinks.

3:48 PM IST: Jason Holder returns for his seventh over. Four singles from the first five balls, then Rishabh Pant hits the last delivery for a four -- sweep shot to fine leg. Eight runs from the over. IND - 137/3 (30). Iyer - 47; Pant - 34.

3:43 PM IST: Keemo Paul continues. Seven runs from the over -- four singles, a double and a wide. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 49 runs in 65 balls. IND - 129/3 (29). Iyer - 45; Pant - 29.

3:38 PM IST: Roston Chase continues. A dot, then first six off the match as Rishabh Pant slog sweeps the second ball over mid-wicket. Eight runs from the over. IND - 122/3 (28). Iyer - 41; Pant - 26.

3:34 PM IST: Keemo Paul returns for his third over. Shreyas Iyer takes a single, then three dots to Rishabh Pant. A wide, then a double -- through square leg. A single to end the over. Five runs from it. IND - 114/3 (27). Iyer - 40; Pant - 19.

3:30 PM IST: Meanwhile, a dog entertains the crowd Sunil Gavaskar and even as some of the Windies players lay down on the ground. Isn't it wonderful, asks Gavaskar.

3:29 PM IST: Roston Chase on with his fifth over. Rishabh Pant hits the fourth ball for a full, a pull short shot to midwicket. He almost falls while playing that shot. Five runs from the over. IND - 109/3 (26). Iyer - 39; Pant - 16.

3:25 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his fifth over. Two singles, then a double. Rishabh Pant hits his first boundary off the fourth ball, through midwicket. Eight runs from the over. IND - 104/3 (25). Iyer - 38; Pant - 12.

3:20 PM IST: Roston Chase continues. Shreyas Iyer hits the fifth ball for a four, a perfectly executed cut shot. First boundary in nine overs. Six overs from the over. IND - 96/3 (24). Iyer - 37; Pant - 5.

3:16 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his fourth over. And another brilliant over. Just two singles. IND - 90/3 (23). Iyer - 32; Pant - 4.

3:11 PM IST: Roston Chase on with his third over. Almost get the wicket of Shreyas Iyer off the fifth ball. Drops just short of Hayden Walsh at square leg. Two singles from the over. IND - 88/3 (22). Iyer - 31; Pant - 3.

3:08 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph on with his third over. Three singles. IND -86/3 (21). Iyer - 30; Pant - 2. 13 runs and a wicket in the last five overs.

3:04 PM IST: Roston Chase continues. Three singles off the last three balls. IND - 83/3 (20). Iyer - 28; Pant - 1.

3:00 PM IST: Alzarri Joseph continues, and gets the big wicket. Rohit Sharma (36 off 56) fails to time his pull shot, off the first ball. And is caught at mid-wicket by Kieron Pollard. Rishabh Pant, left-handed batsman, is the new man. Wicket maiden. IND - 80/3 (19).

2:55 PM IST: Bowling chase. Roston Chase, off-spinner, on. Three singles and a double. IND - 80/2 (18). Rohit - 36; Iyer - 26.

2:51 PM IST: Bowling change. Alzarri Joseph, right-arm fast medium-pacer, on. Two dots, then a single as Shreyas Iyer plays the third ball to square leg. Another single, and 50-run stand, in 58 balls, with Rohit Sharma. Two singles from the over. IND - 75/2 (17). Rohit - 34; Iyer - 23.

2:44 PM IST: Keemo Paul with his second over. A dot then five singles. IND - 73/2 (16). Rohit - 33; Iyer - 22. And Drinks.

2:40 PM IST: Hayden Walsh on with his third over. Rohit Sharma hits the first ball for a four past square leg, then Shreyas Iyer gets his third boundary off the fourth ball past third man. 10 runs from the over. IND - 68/2 (15). 35 runs from the last five. Rohit - 31; Iyer - 19.

2:36 PM IST: Bowling change. Keemo Paul, right-arm fast medium-pacer, on. Two singles and a double from the over. IND - 58/2 (14). Rohit - 26; Iyer - 14.

2:33 PM IST: Hayden Walsh on with his second over. Starts with four byes -- full toss and beats everyone. Ther some turn, beats Rohit Sharma. Then, the Indian opener hits the fifth ball for a four, past backward point. Eight runs from the over. IND - 54/2 (13). Rohit - 25; Iyer - 11.

2:28 PM IST: Jason Holder on with his sixth over. Shreyas Iyer hits the fifth ball for a sumptuous straight drive. Seven runs from the over. IND - 46/2 (12). Rohit - 21; Iyer 11.

2:23 PM IST: Bowling change. Hayden Walsh, leg-spinner, on. Shreyas Iyer cuts the first ball for a four. Six runs from the over. IND - 39/2 (11). Rohit - 21; Iyer - 5.

2:19 PM IST: Jason Holder continues. Four dot balls, then a four -- straight drive. IND - 33/2 (10). Rohit - 20; Iyer - 0.

2:15 PM IST: Another maiden over for Sheldon Cottrell, his third today. Shreyas Iyer is yet to open his account after facing six deliveries.

2:12 PM IST: Jason Holder on with his fourth over. Four dots, then Rohit Sharma gets a lucky four, an inside edge beating the wicketkeeper. IND - 29/2 (8). Rohit - 16; Iyer - 0.

2:09 PM IST: Massive over. Sheldon Cottrell removes both KL Rahul (6 off 15) and Virat Kohli (4 off 4) in a space of five balls. Rahul gets a top edge and is caught by Shimron Hetmyer, then an inside edge to spell doom for India skipper. Six runs from the over. IND - 25/2 (7). Shreyas Iyer is the new man.

2:00 PM IST: Jason Holder continues. Two singles from his third over. IND - 19/0 (6).

1:56 PM IST: Sheldon Cottrell on with his third over. After two maiden overs, he concedes six runs, including a four, off the last ball. Rohit Sharma pulls it long-on. IND- 17/0 (5). Rohit - 10; Rahul - 5.

1:52 PM IST: Jason Holder continues. Rohit Sharma hits the third ball for a four. Sublime cover drive. A wide and a leg bye, and six runs from the over. IND -11/0 (4). Rohit - 4; Rahul - 5.

1:46 PM IST: Another maiden over from Sheldon Cottrell, this time to KL Rahul.

1:43 PM IST: Jason Holder shares the new ball with Sheldon Cottrell. Five runs from the over, including a four off the second ball as KL Rahul plays it past backward point. IND - 5/0 (2).

1:38 PM IST: KL Rahul survives a run-out chance at the bowler's end. Rohit plays the second ball to short mid-off and dashes off for a single, only to pull off after a few strides. Rahul dives to save himself, but the ball never hits the stumps. A maiden over.

1:32 PM IST: Rohit Sharma to face the first ball. His opening partner is KL Rahul. And Sheldon Cottrell gets the new ball.

1:29 PM IST: Dhoni, Dhoni chants in Chennai. And national anthems are done. First ball next.

1:10 PM IST: Playing XIs. Shivam Dube is making his ODI today.

India - Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies - Shai Hope (wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

1:04 PM IST: TOSS! Kieron Pollard wins the toss and the Windies will bowl first.

1:00 PM IST: Meanwhile, VVS Laxman reckons India should bat first, in case of winning the toss, as the pitch is an unused one and also there's little dew factor in Chennai. Captains are out for the toss.

12:55 PM IST: Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar with the pitch report for the broadcasters -- No grass, and it's hard. Even the first ball might turn. Expect more turn for the wrist spinners. 250-270 should be the average score.

12: 40 PM IST: A low-key build-up to the match, mainly thanks to the wet weather in Chennai. But some encouraging news. Rain may stay away during the entire match.

West Indies gave a glimpse of its power-packed performance in the three T20Is and the Indian team will be cautious in their approach, especially considering they will without their two main players in the ODIs.

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been ruled out of the series because of their respective injuries. Dhawan, who hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal while Shardul Thakur has been named as the replacement for Kumar, who suffered from a groin injury in the final T20I at the Wankhede.

However, despite the injuries, the Men in Blue will be confident of coming through unscathed, especially in home conditions. Captain Virat Kohli will have some tough calls to make when he will decide about the playing XI.

It will be interesting to see whether the hosts play the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal considering the slowness of the Chennai pitch.

For the Windies, ODIs will provide them with the opportunity of taking in the T20 form and give a tough fight to the Indians. However, in the ODIs, the West Indies team haven't had the greatest of runs in the last few years and have gone without a win in 16 bilateral ODI series since .

In fact, the drawn series against England at home earlier this year remains to be their lone highlight. However, they would carry their confidence from the 3-0 sweep of Afghanistan last month. One big positive for the visitors would be the return of their top-ranked batsman Shai Hope.

The head-to-head count between India and West Indies in ODIs stands currently at 62 wins each, but the gulf between the two sides has progressively widened in the last decade or so and the Indian team would like to increase that further.

The two teams last met in ODIs in the Caribbean Islands where India won the three-match series 2-0 as one of the matches got washed out.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (v-c), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.