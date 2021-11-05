Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad

The Windies selectors named a 15-man squad for the two Tests series in Sri Lanka. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad
Only Roston Chase and Jason Holder, left, from the T20 World Cup squad make the list. | File Photo

Trending

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T15:02:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 3:02 pm

Hours after making an ignominious exit from ICC T20 World Cup, West Indies on Friday named their Test squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Interestingly, holders Windies were eliminated from the tournament by Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

The Windies selectors named a 15-man squad for the two Tests series, with only Roston Chase and Jason Holder from the T20 World Cup squad making the list.

Opener Kieran Powell has been dropped uncapped batter Jeremy Solozano is the only new face. Powell, 31, played in Windies' last Test series at home against Pakistan. The left-handed batter scored of 0,4,5 and 23 in the two matches.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Windies will first play a four-day warmup match beginning on November 14 in Colombo. The first Test is scheduled to begin on November 21, with the second starting November 29. 

West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Carlos Brathwaite Jason Holder Cricket West Indies Cricket Team Sri Lanka national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee

Lanka Premier League T20: Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi Register For LPL 2021 Player Draft

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Nervy New Zealand Lose Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell Early

Cricket Australia Cancels Historic First-Ever Test Match Against Afghanistan

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; India Captain Needs All Good Wishes For T20 World Cup Campaign

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo To Retire After West Indies Vs Australia Match; Says 'Time Has Come'

T20 World Cup: Dwayne Bravo To Retire After West Indies Vs Australia Match; Says 'Time Has Come'

T20 World Cup: ‘It Wasn’t The Best I’ve Bowled,’ Says Adam Zampa After Taking 5/19 Vs Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: ‘It Wasn’t The Best I’ve Bowled,’ Says Adam Zampa After Taking 5/19 Vs Bangladesh

SL Vs WI: Sri Lanka End West Indies’ Hopes Of T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals With 20-Run Win

SL Vs WI: Sri Lanka End West Indies’ Hopes Of T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals With 20-Run Win

IND Vs SCO: Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

IND Vs SCO: Ravichandran Ashwin Sees T20 World Cup Semis Hope After India's Big Win Vs Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

Modi In Kedarnath: A Spiritual Touch To BJP’s Poll Narrative For Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / Under its ‘Mission Repeat -2022’ strategy, the BJP has now set its eyes upon Uttarakhand, the hill state in the vicinity with barely two months to go before assembly polls.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement