West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad

Hours after making an ignominious exit from ICC T20 World Cup, West Indies on Friday named their Test squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Interestingly, holders Windies were eliminated from the tournament by Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

The Windies selectors named a 15-man squad for the two Tests series, with only Roston Chase and Jason Holder from the T20 World Cup squad making the list.

Opener Kieran Powell has been dropped uncapped batter Jeremy Solozano is the only new face. Powell, 31, played in Windies' last Test series at home against Pakistan. The left-handed batter scored of 0,4,5 and 23 in the two matches.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Windies will first play a four-day warmup match beginning on November 14 in Colombo. The first Test is scheduled to begin on November 21, with the second starting November 29.

West Indies Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.