New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan Abandoned Due To Security Concerns

Pakistan were supposed to host New Zealand for a limited-overs tour, featuring three ODIs and five T20s. But the visitors canceled the tour minutes before the toss of the first ODI, which was scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST at Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi. (MORE CRICKET NEWS)

The trouble reportedly began when the first ODI of the white ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi Stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms.

New Zealand were returning to Pakistan after 18 years. The last time the BlackCaps visited Pakistan for a bilateral series was back in 2002.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White then issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated in a press release.

New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed White's sentiments.

"The players are in good hands; they're safe – and everyone's acting in their best interests," Mills said.

NZC said it will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in a statement.

The PCB said that the security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the hosts throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches.

"However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal."