﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Tokyo Olympics: With Top Shooters In Fray, Chance For India To Win Medals On First Two Days

Tokyo Olympics: With Top Shooters In Fray, Chance For India To Win Medals On First Two Days

Some of the finals of rifle and pistol events in Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held on July 25 and 26. With a strong team, India can hope to win medals from the shooting range

PTI 03 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Tokyo Olympics: With Top Shooters In Fray, Chance For India To Win Medals On First Two Days
Young shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker are medal hopes for India.
File Photo
Tokyo Olympics: With Top Shooters In Fray, Chance For India To Win Medals On First Two Days
outlookindia.com
2019-09-03T02:36:32+0530

Striving to leave a mark in the Olympics, India could straightaway win medals in the next edition (Tokyo Games) of the world's biggest sporting event, with its highly fancied shooters scheduled to compete on the first and second competition day in 2020. (More Sports News)

In all likelihood, current world number one Apurvi Chandela and seventh-ranked Anjum Moudgil -- both quota winners -- will be representing India in the women's 10m air rifle event on July 25 as per the opening day schedule released by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

On the same day, the rampaging duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, who have won all four World Cup gold medals on offer this year, will be competing in the men's 10m air pistol event.

Also Read: Yashaswini Deswal Shoots Gold, Secures 9th Tokyo Olympics Quota For India

On July 26, the second competition day, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be India's representatives in the women's 10m air pistol, provided there is no swapping of quotas.

So far, 17-year-old Divyansh Singh Panwar is the only Indian to have won a quota in the men's 10m air rifle event, and a country is eligible to field shooters per event.

The brilliant performance by the 20-year-old Deswal helped her join Sanjeev Rajput, Moudgil, Chandela, Chaudhary, Verma, Divyansh, Rahi Sarnobat and Bhaker as India's other quota holders for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Also Read: Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympics Quota

India dominates the world rankings in women's 10m air rifle and men's 10m air pistol.

The Indian duo of Chaudhary and Verma are placed 1-2 in the latest rankings issued by ISSF.

Chandela and Elavenil are placed one and two in the women's 10m air rifle.

The formats of the three mixed team events have also been approved by the administrative council.

Also Read: Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar Shoot Mixed Team Air Rifle Gold At World Cup

A total of 30 shots will be fired by each team member (total 60 shots) in 30 minutes in the first qualification round.

The top eight ranked teams from qualification 1 remain on their original firing points. In the qualification 2, there will be 20 shots by each team member (40 shots in total) in 20 minutes.

Each athlete fires independently of their partner.

Teams ranked first and second will compete against each other in the gold medal-match, while teams ranked third and fourth will compete against each other in
the bronze medal-match.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Apurvi Chandela Anjum Moudgil Saurabh Chaudhary (Sports-Indian shooter) Abhishek Verma Manu Bhaker (Shooting sports) Yashaswini Singh Deswal Rahi Sarnobat Sanjeev Rajput Tokyo Shooting - Sports Olympics Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Other Sports Sports
Next Story : Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Considering Fernandinho And Kyle Walker As Aymeric Laporte Replacements
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters