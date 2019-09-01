﻿
ISSF World Cup: Yashaswini Singh Deswal Shoots Gold, Secures 9th Tokyo Olympics Quota For India

Yashaswini Singh Deswal, former junior world champion, shot 236.7 in the eight-women final of the season's fourth ISSF World Cup

PTI 01 September 2019
Yashaswini, a student of Economics, had also the topped the qualifications by a mile, aggregating a score of 582.
Courtesy: Twitter
2019-09-01T01:02:41+0530

Yashaswini Singh Deswal secured India's ninth Olympic quota in shooting after she fired her way to the women's 10m air pistol gold in the ISSF World Cup Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The 22-year-old former junior world champion recorded 236.7 in the eight-women final of the season's fourth World Cup for pistol and rifle shooters.

Also Read: Sanjeev Rajput Secures India's 8th Olympics Quota

World no.1 Olena Kostevych of Ukraine claimed the silver with 234.8, while Serbia's Jasmina Milavonovic bagged the bronze with 215.7.

Yashaswini, a student of Economics, had also topped the qualifications by a mile, aggregating a score of 582.

Annu Raj Singh (572) and Shweta Singh (568) bowed out in the qualifications, while Manu Bhaker shot an impressive 580 in the MQS (Minimum Qualification Score).

