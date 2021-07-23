Tokyo Olympics: Day 2 Full Schedule And Where To Get Live Streaming Of India's Events

Saturday will be Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. Several Indians will be on show at Tokyo 2020 and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu could possibly win India's first medal at the Games.
Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News
India's best medal hopes, the shooters and the archers will be on show. India is hoping for a medal in the mixed archery event where Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das recently won a World Cup gold medal in Paris. But it will be interesting to see who India fields as Deepika's partner -- her husband Atanu or Pravin Jadhav on Saturday. The Indian pair will enter the competition as the ninth-ranked team.
Shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela (women's 10m air rifle) and men's hopefuls Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (10m air pistol) will also be on show early morning.
Here are the details of Day 2 (July 24) full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020. Timings in India Standard Time (IST).
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv.
ARCHERY
Mixed team
Athletes: Deepika Kumari/ Pravin Jadhav or Atanu Das
Round of 16 - 6:00 AM IST onwards
Quarter-finals - 10:45 AM IST onwards
Semi-finals - 12:00 PM IST onwards
Bronze medal match - 12:55 PM IST
Gold medal match - 1:15 PM IST
BADMINTON
Men's doubles group stage
Lee Yang/ Wang Chi-lin (TPE) Vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty - 8:50 AM IST
Men's singles group stage
B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (ISR) - 9:30 AM IST
BOXING
Men (69kg): Sewonrets Okazawa (JPN) vs Vikas Krishan - 3:54 PM IST
HOCKEY
Men's Group match: New Zealand vs India - 6:30 AM IST
Women's Group match: Netherlands vs India - 5:15 PM IST
JUDO
Women's extra-lightweight (48kg)
Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Eva Csernoviczki (HUN)
Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals - 7:30 AM IST onwards
Repechage, semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout - 1:30 PM IST onwards
ROWING
Men's lightweight doubles sculls
Athletes: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat
Heats - 7:50 AM IST onwards
SHOOTING
Women's 10m Air Rifle
Athletes: Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela
Qualification - 5 AM IST
Final - 10:15 AM IST
Men's 10m Air Pistol
Athletes: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma
Qualification - 9:30 AM IST
Final - 12 PM IST
TABLE TENNIS
Mixed doubles Round of 16
Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (TPE) Vs Sharath Kamal/ Manika Batra - 8:30 AM IST
Women's singles, Round 1
Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin (GBR) - 12:15 PM IST
Sutirtha Mukerjee vs Linda Bergstroem (SWE) - 1:00 PM IST
TENNIS
Men's singles
Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (UZB) - Not before 8:00 AM IST
WEIGHTLIFTING
Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
Women's 49kg - Qualifying from 6:20 AM; 10:20 AM IST (medal rounds)
Where to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics live in India?
Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.
Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well.
National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) will simulcast the events.
