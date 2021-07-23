Tokyo Olympics: Day 2 Full Schedule And Where To Get Live Streaming Of India's Events

Saturday will be Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics. Several Indians will be on show at Tokyo 2020 and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu could possibly win India's first medal at the Games.

India's best medal hopes, the shooters and the archers will be on show. India is hoping for a medal in the mixed archery event where Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das recently won a World Cup gold medal in Paris. But it will be interesting to see who India fields as Deepika's partner -- her husband Atanu or Pravin Jadhav on Saturday. The Indian pair will enter the competition as the ninth-ranked team.

Shooters Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela (women's 10m air rifle) and men's hopefuls Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (10m air pistol) will also be on show early morning.

Here are the details of Day 2 (July 24) full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020. Timings in India Standard Time (IST).



Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv.

ARCHERY

Mixed team

Athletes: Deepika Kumari/ Pravin Jadhav or Atanu Das



Round of 16 - 6:00 AM IST onwards

Quarter-finals - 10:45 AM IST onwards

Semi-finals - 12:00 PM IST onwards

Bronze medal match - 12:55 PM IST

Gold medal match - 1:15 PM IST

BADMINTON

Men's doubles group stage

Lee Yang/ Wang Chi-lin (TPE) Vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty - 8:50 AM IST

Men's singles group stage

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (ISR) - 9:30 AM IST

BOXING

Men (69kg): Sewonrets Okazawa (JPN) vs Vikas Krishan - 3:54 PM IST

HOCKEY

Men's Group match: New Zealand vs India - 6:30 AM IST

Women's Group match: Netherlands vs India - 5:15 PM IST

JUDO

Women's extra-lightweight (48kg)

Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Eva Csernoviczki (HUN)

Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Repechage, semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout - 1:30 PM IST onwards

ROWING

Men's lightweight doubles sculls

Athletes: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat

Heats - 7:50 AM IST onwards

SHOOTING

Women's 10m Air Rifle

Athletes: Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela

Qualification - 5 AM IST

Final - 10:15 AM IST

Men's 10m Air Pistol

Athletes: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

Qualification - 9:30 AM IST

Final - 12 PM IST

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed doubles Round of 16

Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (TPE) Vs Sharath Kamal/ Manika Batra - 8:30 AM IST

Women's singles, Round 1

Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin (GBR) - 12:15 PM IST

Sutirtha Mukerjee vs Linda Bergstroem (SWE) - 1:00 PM IST

TENNIS

Men's singles

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (UZB) - Not before 8:00 AM IST

WEIGHTLIFTING

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Women's 49kg - Qualifying from 6:20 AM; 10:20 AM IST (medal rounds)

Where to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics live in India?

Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well.

National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) will simulcast the events.

