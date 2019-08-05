﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5: Nathan Lyon Leaves ENG Reeling

Live Cricket Score, The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5: Nathan Lyon Leaves ENG Reeling

The first Test match of 2019 Ashes enters its fifth and final day with England needing 398 runs to win. Catch live updates and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS, 1st Test here

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5: Nathan Lyon Leaves ENG Reeling
England need 398 runs to go 1-0 up in the Ashes 2019.
AP
Live Cricket Score, The Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 5: Nathan Lyon Leaves ENG Reeling
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T17:27:00+0530

Steve Smith's back-to-back centuries have put Australia in a commanding position in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England face a daunting task on the final day and will need a herculean effort from their batsmen on a Day 5 pitch. Smith has been the hero of the match so far. In his first Test back after serving a one-year ban following a ball-tampering scandal, made 144 in the first innings after the Australians were tottering at 112 for seven at one stage. A second successive century (142) from Smith swung an unpredictable match in Australia’s favour on Sunday as the tourists set England a daunting 398 runs to win. Follow Live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

If you can’t see the live cricket score of England vs Australia, click here

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Steven Smith Edgbaston Australia national cricket team England national cricket team Ashes Cricket England vs Australia Sports
Next Story : Article 370 Revoked: MHA Asks States, UTs To Heighten Security, Take Special Care Of J&K Residents
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters