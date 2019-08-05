Steve Smith's back-to-back centuries have put Australia in a commanding position in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England face a daunting task on the final day and will need a herculean effort from their batsmen on a Day 5 pitch. Smith has been the hero of the match so far. In his first Test back after serving a one-year ban following a ball-tampering scandal, made 144 in the first innings after the Australians were tottering at 112 for seven at one stage. A second successive century (142) from Smith swung an unpredictable match in Australia’s favour on as the tourists set England a daunting 398 runs to win. Follow Live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

